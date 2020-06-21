One Dead, 11 Wounded in Shooting in Uptown Minneapolis - Police

"12 people have suffered gunshot wounds in an incident on 2900 block of Hennepin S. 1 adult male died and 11 have no -life-threatening wounds," police tweeted.
According to reports, the shooting happened in a commercial district, close to Landmark's Upton Theater and several bars and restaurants.
The site is located about three miles west of the shopping area in Minneapolis affected by the riots that erupted after the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody on 25 May.
Minnesota authorities reopened bars and restaurants, with limited service, on 1 June.
