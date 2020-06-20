Manhattan Attorney Geoffrey Berman Steps Down to 'Respect Normal Operation of Law'

US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Geoffrey Berman, announced in a statement on Saturday that he will be leaving the office in light of Attorney General Barr’s decision "to respect the normal operation of law" and appoint his Audrey Strauss to the position.
"In light of Attorney General Barr's decision to respect the normal operation of law and have Deputy US Attorney Audrey Strauss become Acting US Attorney, I will be leaving the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, effective immediately", the statement said.
NEW: After refusing to step down last night when AG Barr attempted to install another U.S. Attorney in his place, Geoffrey Berman says he "will be leaving" his post effective immediately now that Barr will allow his deputy Audrey Strauss to become Acting U.S. Attorney. pic.twitter.com/LunDGctTmX— Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) June 20, 2020
The announcement followed the statement made earlier by Barr, in which he said that he asked the President to fire Berman, and Trump "has done so". However, shortly after the statement became public, Trump sparked the uncertainty about it, telling the reporters that he was "not involved" in the decision, saying "that's his department, not my department".
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)