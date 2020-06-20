Trump Supporters in US Senate Should Be Consigned to 'Trash Heap of History', Susan Rice Says

Rice, who was a national security adviser during the administration of US President Barack Obama, sounded adamant despite that her son, John David Rice Cameron, voiced his support for incumbent President Donald Trump, even hosting a "Make Stanford Great Again" party on his university campus.

Former Obama-era National Security Adviser Susan Rice said on Friday that Donald Trump's supporters in the Senate should be consigned to the "trash heap of history", noting that the upcoming 2020 presidential election is about "getting Joe Biden in the White House", a man she believes is capable of “healing and unifying the nation.”

Rice is said to be on a shortlist of possible candidates for Biden's VP. The Dem candidate is reportedly being pressured to choose a black woman as his running mate amid nationwide Black Lives Matter anti-police-brutality protests. Reports by various media outlets claim that the number of Democrats demanding Biden choose woman of color is rising.

Potential Biden VP Susan Rice says that the goal of this election is to “remove Donald Trump and consign those who supported him in the Senate to the trash heap of history.”

​Despite that her son is a Trump supporter, mother and child have repeatedly noted that their disparate political views do not affect their relationship.

Earlier, Rice was reported to be on the shortlist for Biden's potential vice president picks, as she indicated in May that she would agree to become his running mate, if asked. Among other candidates, there are reportedly Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and California Senator Kamala Harris.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar recently announced that she would not seek to be Biden's VP pick.