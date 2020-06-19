Register
19:18 GMT19 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this file photo taken on May 13, 2019, National Security Advisor John Bolton listens while US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before a meeting with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. - Trump has no guiding principles and is unfit to be president, Bolton said in an interview released on June 18, 2020, to promote his explosive book. I don't think he's fit for office. I don't think he has the competence to carry out the job, Bolton told ABC News.

    Bolton’s New Memoir Claims Trump Said He Didn’t Care if Daesh Returned to Iraq

    © AFP 2020 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107965/36/1079653632_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_e4b6ffc2c5d7e1c9443e299f2dd88181.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006191079667014-boltons-new-memoir-claims-trump-said-he-didnt-care-if-daesh-returned-to-iraq/

    In a conversation last year, US President Donald Trump allegedly said that he did not care whether Daesh militants made a return to Iraq, according to claims made in former national security adviser John Bolton’s new book “The Room Where It Happened.”

    In the memoir, which is due to hit stores on June 23, Bolton recounts a conversation with Trump in May 2019 in which he discussed the US military presence in Iraq, according to the Washington Examiner.

    "Why don't we take them [US troops] out? In Syria, we got rid of ISIS," the president allegedly said in the discussion.

    Bolton writes in his book: “What I heard next was shocking, but I distinctly remember hearing him say, 'I don't care if ISIS comes back into Iraq.'"

    The militant organization, also known as Daesh, lost the last of its territory in Iraq in December 2017 after more than three years of war in the country, according to the Associated Press.

    Trump has expressed a desire to bring US troops home from the Middle East throughout his presidency. In October 2019, Trump ordered a withdrawal of all troops from northern Syria. After the US signed a peace deal with the Taliban at the end of February 2020, the president also announced that US forces would begin withdrawing from Afghanistan. 

    However, Trump has insisted that American troops stay in Iraq, reiterating his position after the killing of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani in a US airstrike near Baghdad International Airport in early January.

    Following Soleimani’s assassination, Trump declared that withdrawing the estimated 5,000 US troops stationed in the country would be the “worst thing to happen to Iraq,” the Washington Post reported.

    “At some point, we want to get out. But this isn’t the right point,” Trump added.

    This is not the only anecdote from Bolton’s book to make headlines recently. A passage in the book alleges that Trump told Chinese President Xi Jinping during a June 2019 G20 summit dinner that his chances of reelection could be improved if Beijing increased its agricultural purchases from American farmers.

    Trump has refuted the claims made in Bolton’s book and even went so far as to call the former adviser a “sick puppy” on Thursday.

    “Bolton’s book, which is getting terrible reviews, is a compilation of lies and made up stories, all intended to make me look bad. Many of the ridiculous statements he attributes to me were never made, pure fiction. Just trying to get even for firing him like the sick puppy he is!” Trump tweeted.

    Related:

    How Bolton's Book May Damage Trump's Re-Election Bid & Even Lead to Replay of Impeachment Hearings
    DOJ Lawsuit Over Bolton’s Book is 'Regrettable Pretext to Cover Up Effort to Suppress His Speech'
    Trump's Huawei War 'Bargaining Chip' In 2020 Presidential Re-Election Bid, John Bolton's Book Claims
    Bolton Book Bombshells: Might Be Lies, But Should The White House Really Shut It Down?
    'Not a Fiddle Putin Can Play': Kremlin Denies Bolton's Claims of Russian President's Sway Over Trump
    Tags:
    Memoir, Donald Trump, John Bolton
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Street performers dressed as movie characters wait for customers to take photos, on Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, California on 12 June 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 13 - 19 June
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse