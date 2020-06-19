Register
14:18 GMT19 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks prior to signing an executive order on police reform at a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 16, 2020

    Trump Again Lashes Out at US Supreme Court, Says Will Submit 'Enhanced Papers' on Dreamers

    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    US
    Get short URL
    113
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107966/54/1079665497_0:0:3288:1851_1200x675_80_0_0_31891742e78c09711f8d0927df12eef3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006191079665106-trump-again-lashes-out-at-us-supreme-court/

    On Thursday, the US Supreme Court blocked an attempt by the Trump administration to end the so-called "Dreamers" programme, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which allowed undocumented immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children - known as "Dreamers" - to stay and work in the United States.

    President Donald Trump has again lashed out at the US Supreme Court on the matter of the DACA immigration programme, saying that his administration will be submitting "enhanced papers" on Dreamers immigrants following the court's ruling.

    The US president’s comments on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) come after the Supreme Court on 18 June ruled to block an attempt by the Trump administration to rescind the programme.

    The court ruled 5-4 that the Department of Homeland Security's decision to rescind DACA was "arbitrary and capricious in violation of the APA", the Administrative Procedures Act, the justices said in a majority opinion.

    Trump said via Twitter on Thursday that the Supreme Court's decision on DACA was a "highly political one" and "not based on the law". The president went on to say that he would seek a legal solution on DACA, adding that new justices are needed in the Supreme Court.

    Attempts to End 'DACA' Immigration Programme

    Ending DACA was one of Trump's signature campaign promises in 2016, but the programme has not been repealed since then.

    The Trump administration announced in 2017 that it would phase out DACA and rescind some TPS protections. Both decisions have been challenged in US federal courts, and two judges have issued injunctions blocking Trump's decision to rescind DACA.

    The US Supreme Court building
    © AP Photo / J. David Ake
    Trump Blasts US Supreme Court for 'Horrible & Politically Charged' Decision After Dreamers Ruling
    On 9 January 2018, the United States District Court for the Northern District of California temporarily blocked the rescission of the DACA programme, ordering the government to renew it until further order of the court. Several days later, the government stated that it would immediately resume approving DACA renewal applications.

    In January 2019, the Supreme Court decided not to accept consideration of the Trump administration’s appeals against the rulings by federal judges preventing DACA from being repealed.

    DACA permits the children of illegal immigrants who entered the United States under the age of 16 to remain, provided they arrived by 2007. The legislation, if maintained, protects 700,000 young people from being deported from the United States.

    Tags:
    Donald Trump, immigrants, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), dreamers, US Supreme Court, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Street performers dressed as movie characters wait for customers to take photos, on Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, California on 12 June 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 13 - 19 June
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse