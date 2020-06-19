Trump Again Lashes Out at US Supreme Court, Says Will Submit 'Enhanced Papers' on Dreamers

On Thursday, the US Supreme Court blocked an attempt by the Trump administration to end the so-called "Dreamers" programme, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which allowed undocumented immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children - known as "Dreamers" - to stay and work in the United States.

President Donald Trump has again lashed out at the US Supreme Court on the matter of the DACA immigration programme, saying that his administration will be submitting "enhanced papers" on Dreamers immigrants following the court's ruling.

...ruling & request of yesterday. I have wanted to take care of DACA recipients better than the Do Nothing Democrats, but for two years they refused to negotiate - They have abandoned DACA. Based on the decision the Dems can’t make DACA citizens. They gained nothing! @DHSgov — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020

The US president’s comments on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) come after the Supreme Court on 18 June ruled to block an attempt by the Trump administration to rescind the programme.

The court ruled 5-4 that the Department of Homeland Security's decision to rescind DACA was "arbitrary and capricious in violation of the APA", the Administrative Procedures Act, the justices said in a majority opinion.

Trump said via Twitter on Thursday that the Supreme Court's decision on DACA was a "highly political one" and "not based on the law". The president went on to say that he would seek a legal solution on DACA, adding that new justices are needed in the Supreme Court.

Attempts to End 'DACA' Immigration Programme

Ending DACA was one of Trump's signature campaign promises in 2016, but the programme has not been repealed since then.

The Trump administration announced in 2017 that it would phase out DACA and rescind some TPS protections. Both decisions have been challenged in US federal courts, and two judges have issued injunctions blocking Trump's decision to rescind DACA.

On 9 January 2018, the United States District Court for the Northern District of California temporarily blocked the rescission of the DACA programme, ordering the government to renew it until further order of the court. Several days later, the government stated that it would immediately resume approving DACA renewal applications.

In January 2019, the Supreme Court decided not to accept consideration of the Trump administration’s appeals against the rulings by federal judges preventing DACA from being repealed.

DACA permits the children of illegal immigrants who entered the United States under the age of 16 to remain, provided they arrived by 2007. The legislation, if maintained, protects 700,000 young people from being deported from the United States.