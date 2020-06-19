Trump Says Biden ‘Weaker’ Than Hillary Clinton in 2016, Vows ‘Highest GDP in History’

POTUS stated the economy will be “a better platform” to show his superiority over his rivals in the run-up to the forthcoming presidential polls.

President Trump in an interview with The Washington Post has shared that he believes Joe Biden is a weaker candidate than Hillary Clinton was back in 2016, acknowledging though that the Dems’s base is vehemently seeking to defeat him in the upcoming November vote.

“He’s weaker, but the machine is stronger because they’re desperate", Trump noted, assessing the would-be race.

He separately stressed that he is counting on the economic rebound the US has seen during his tenure, as well as a new push for conservatives on the Supreme Court to ultimately win re-election.

© AP Photo / J. David Ake The US Supreme Court building

He referred to the US economy as a “better platform” for him to beat his opponent, pointing to a rebound in retail sales and employment as states have embarked on lockdown easing following a marked fall in the number of COVID-19 infections.

“We have four months until the election", Mr Trump said in the Oval Office interview. “We go [high and higher] each month. The third quarter is going to have the highest GDP in the history of mankind", POTUS outlined his positive forecast.

"And you see it is building. You don’t have to be up … where we were. I sort of think — but who knows, it’s like a horse race — I sort of think this is a better platform. We’ll find out", he continued.

This is the 11th straight week of decreasing jobless claims, after the coronavroius healthcare crisis saw many lose their jobs as business froze for over two months. The unemployment rate during the peak was more than twice as high as the previous record from before the COVID-19 pandemic.

© AP Photo / Nam Y. Huh A woman looks to get information about job application in front of IDES (Illinois Department of Employment Security) WorkNet center in Arlington Heights, Ill., Thursday, 9 April 2020. Another 6.6 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week, according to the US Department of Labour, as American workers continue to suffer from devastating job losses, furloughs and reduced hours during the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Thursday’s government report on unemployment, overall jobless claims increased by 1.5 million as compared to the previous period. According to the Labour Department, as of late May, the total number of US job losses from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic amounted to roughly 39 million. Trump's economic adviser Kevin Hassett stated at the time that the US was approaching an unemployment rate comparable to the worrisome levels registered during the Great Depression of 1929-1939.