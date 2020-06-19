Register
13:17 GMT19 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion with members of the faith community, law enforcement and small business at Gateway Church Dallas Campus in Dallas, Texas, U.S., June 11, 2020

    Trump Says Biden ‘Weaker’ Than Hillary Clinton in 2016, Vows ‘Highest GDP in History’

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    0 03
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107964/65/1079646559_0:0:3050:1716_1200x675_80_0_0_02027997b6c8ff16f2b11bb04662847f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006191079664259-trump-says-biden-weaker-than-hillary-clinton-in-2016-vows-highest-gdp-in-history/

    POTUS stated the economy will be “a better platform” to show his superiority over his rivals in the run-up to the forthcoming presidential polls.

    President Trump in an interview with The Washington Post has shared that he believes Joe Biden is a weaker candidate than Hillary Clinton was back in 2016, acknowledging though that the Dems’s base is vehemently seeking to defeat him in the upcoming November vote.

    “He’s weaker, but the machine is stronger because they’re desperate", Trump noted, assessing the would-be race.

    He separately stressed that he is counting on the economic rebound the US has seen during his tenure, as well as a new push for conservatives on the Supreme Court to ultimately win re-election.

    The US Supreme Court building
    © AP Photo / J. David Ake
    The US Supreme Court building

    He referred to the US economy as a “better platform” for him to beat his opponent, pointing to a rebound in retail sales and employment as states have embarked on lockdown easing following a marked fall in the number of COVID-19 infections.

    The sign on Sip Cafe reads See you in May, with April crossed out, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020.
    © REUTERS / BRIAN SNYDER
    How Quickly Will US Labour Market Rebound Happen Amid Gradual Lockdown Easing?

    “We have four months until the election", Mr Trump said in the Oval Office interview. “We go [high and higher] each month. The third quarter is going to have the highest GDP in the history of mankind", POTUS outlined his positive forecast.

    "And you see it is building. You don’t have to be up … where we were. I sort of think — but who knows, it’s like a horse race — I sort of think this is a better platform. We’ll find out", he continued.

    This is the 11th straight week of decreasing jobless claims, after the coronavroius healthcare crisis saw many lose their jobs as business froze for over two months. The unemployment rate during the peak was more than twice as high as the previous record from before the COVID-19 pandemic.

    A woman looks to get information about job application in front of IDES (Illinois Department of Employment Security) WorkNet center in Arlington Heights, Ill., Thursday, 9 April 2020. Another 6.6 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week, according to the US Department of Labour, as American workers continue to suffer from devastating job losses, furloughs and reduced hours during the coronavirus pandemic.
    © AP Photo / Nam Y. Huh
    A woman looks to get information about job application in front of IDES (Illinois Department of Employment Security) WorkNet center in Arlington Heights, Ill., Thursday, 9 April 2020. Another 6.6 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week, according to the US Department of Labour, as American workers continue to suffer from devastating job losses, furloughs and reduced hours during the coronavirus pandemic.

    As of Thursday’s government report on unemployment, overall jobless claims increased by 1.5 million as compared to the previous period. According to the Labour Department, as of late May, the total number of US job losses from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic amounted to roughly 39 million. Trump's economic adviser Kevin Hassett stated at the time that the US was approaching an unemployment rate comparable to the worrisome levels registered during the Great Depression of 1929-1939.

    Related:

    Trump Vows to Make 'Great Commercial' Out of Reports on Bin Laden’s Plans to Endorse Biden
    'Not a Fiddle Putin Can Play': Kremlin Denies Bolton's Claims of Russian President's Sway Over Trump
    Trump's Huawei War 'Bargaining Chip' In 2020 Presidential Re-Election Bid, John Bolton's Book Claims
    Tags:
    presidential vote, election, November, POTUS, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Street performers dressed as movie characters wait for customers to take photos, on Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, California on 12 June 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 13 - 19 June
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse