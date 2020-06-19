Register
11:14 GMT19 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this June 29, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

    Trump's Huawei War 'Bargaining Chip' In 2020 Presidential Re-Election Bid, John Bolton's Book Claims

    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107927/72/1079277296_0:0:3001:1688_1200x675_80_0_0_9855932eff2f8072a2902b219184b239.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006191079662988-trumps-huawei-war-bargaining-chip-in-2020-presidential-re-election-bid-john-boltons-book-claims/

    The news comes days after lawyers for one of Washington's former top officials filed a court motion to block a Department of Justice lawsuit over his new book, which the latter claimed would compromise national security with highly classified information, Business Insider reported on Thursday.

    US president Donald Trump allegedly used Huawei Technologies as a bargaining chip for re-election in 2020, former national security advisor John Bolton wrote in his new book, according to the BI report.

    The former security chief wrote that President Trump had exploited perceived security threats from Chinese firms, including Huawei, ZTE and others to boost his standing in future negotiations in his ongoing US trade war on China.

    Numerous US officials, including Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross "repeatedly pushed to strictly enforce US regulations and criminal laws against fraudulent conduct, including both firms' flouting of US sanctions against Iran and other rogue states," Bolton wrote in an excerpt from his book 'The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir'.

    Fault Lines
    © Sputnik /
    Bolton Book Bombshells: Might Be Lies, But Should The White House Really Shut It Down?
    Trump would use the trade ban and other measures as bargaining tools with Chinese president Xi Jinping, he said.

    "Trump, by contrast, saw this not as a policy issue to be resolved but as an opportunity to make personal gestures to Xi Jinping [...] In 2019, he offered to reverse criminal prosecution against Huawei if it would help in the trade deal—which, of course, was primarily about getting Trump reelected in 2020," he added.

    According to the former White House aide, Trump also pleaded with the Chinese president to buy US agricultural goods to boost his status in the upcoming 2020 elections.

    Citing a meeting at the June 2019 G20 summit in Japan, where President Xi addressed anti-Chinese sentiment in the US, Bolton wrote: “Trump immediately assumed Xi meant the Democrats. Trump said approvingly that there was great hostility among the Democrats."

    “He then, stunningly, turned the conversation to the coming U.S. presidential election, alluding to China’s economic capability to affect the ongoing campaigns, pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win. He stressed the importance of farmers, and increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat in the electoral outcome. I would print Trump’s exact words but the government’s prepublication review process has decided otherwise,” Bolton claims in his book.

    But US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, lashed out on Twitter, accusing the official of "spreading a number of lies, fully-spun half-truths, and outright falsehoods".

    "It is both sad and dangerous that John Bolton’s final public role is that of a traitor who damaged America by violating his sacred trust with its people," Pompeo tweeted at the time.

    The comments come a month after the Trump administration extended a trade ban on Chinese companies, including Huawei and ZTE, citing national security concerns, without citing evidence. Washington has routinely accused Chinese tech companies of spying for Beijing, which both the latter and Huawei have sharply and repeatedly slammed as false.

    The US has not submitted evidence or official reports on its cybersecurity concerns, a Huawei official told Sputnik.

    Related:

    'Make Sure I Win': Uncut Bolton Book Says Trump Asked China to Buy Farm Products to Ensure 2020 Win
    'I Was in the Room Too': Pompeo Calls Bolton 'Traitor', Refutes Upcoming Book's Claims
    DOJ Lawsuit Over Bolton’s Book is 'Regrettable Pretext to Cover Up Effort to Suppress His Speech'
    'Not a Fiddle Putin Can Play': Kremlin Denies Bolton's Claims of Russian President's Sway Over Trump
    Tags:
    misconduct allegations, book, memoirs, Huawei, China, US-China trade war, Mike Pompeo, John Bolton, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dust Clouds and Vast Expanses: Deserts Capable of Engulfing Cities
    Dust Clouds and Vast Expanses: Deserts Capable of Engulfing Cities
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse