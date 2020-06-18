Trump Blasts US Supreme Court for 'Horrible & Politically Charged' Decision After Dreamers Ruling

US President Donald Trump stated that the "Supreme Court decisions are horrible and politically charged" after the court blocked the administration's attempt to end the "Dreamers" programme.
These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020
Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020
The United States Supreme Court has rejected a move by the Trump administration to end the so-called “Dreamers” programme, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which offers protection to immigrants who arrived in the US as children, the court's justices said in their ruling.
"We do not decide whether DACA or its rescission are sound policies. We address only whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that it provide a reasoned explanation for its action. Here the agency failed to consider the conspicuous issues of whether to retain forbearance and what if anything to do about the hardship to DACA recipients", Chief Justice John Roberts wrote.
The court ruled 5-4 that the Department of Homeland Security's decision to rescind DACA was an "arbitrary and capricious in violation of the APA", or the Administrative Procedures Act, the justices said in a majority opinion.
The ruling, for now, maintains the DACA programme, which has protected up to 700,000 young migrants in the United States from deportation.
DACA permits children of illegal immigrants who were brought in the United States under the age of 16 to remain in the country, provided they arrived by 2007, as well as to obtain working permits.
