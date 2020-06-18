'Sick Puppy': Trump Lambasts Bolton Over New Book on President's 'Misconduct'

The book, titled "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir", sparked furore even before being published, as US media released excerpts where Trump is depicted as easily manipulated by foreign leaders. Trump has previously strongly condemned the book and the former adviser, whom he called a "disgruntled boring fool".

Donald Trump has once again taken to Twitter to lash out at his former National Security Adviser John Bolton over the latter's controversial book, which is soon to hit shelves, containing damaging allegations against the US president.

The tweet follows a previous post in which the president accused "wacko" Bolton of publishing lies, pointing out that his former adviser had only spoken good of him before getting fired.

Bolton's Bombshell Memoir

Trump's indignant barrage of tweets comes as Bolton is set to publish his book "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir", which contains the former adviser’s recollections of the president's alleged misconduct.

According to US media outlets that managed to obtain fragments of the forthcoming book, Trump sought aid from China's President Xi for his 2020 re-election bid and intended to "take care" of a federal investigation into the breach of anti-Iranian sanctions by a Turkish firm.

The publication also contains alleged gaffes and controversial statements by President Trump, such as his ostensible idea that invading Venezuela would be "cool".

In addition, the book reportedly reveals that Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine in 2019, which was the basis for the impeachment probe against him. According to the book, several officials, including Mike Pompeo, contemplated resigning over this revelation.

