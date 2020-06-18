Register
12:22 GMT18 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Dec. 18, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) and outside linebacker Eli Harold (58) kneel during the playing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta

    Trump on Colin Kaepernick’s Potential Return to NFL: If He Deserves it, He Should Play

    © AP Photo / John Bazemore
    US
    Get short URL
    3 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107956/78/1079567886_0:163:2699:1681_1200x675_80_0_0_8b647496cfcc799dd843bfa199619d72.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006181079648656-trump-on-colin-kaepernicks-potential-return-to-nfl-if-he-deserves-it-he-should-play/

    The president has been very critical of the former San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback for his protest over racial discrimination and police brutality against African Americans, which the athlete started doing in 2016 during the US national anthem that is played before every sporting event.

    US President Trump said he supports Colin Kaepernick’s return to the NFL provided the quarterback is up to snuff. Speaking with Scott Thuman, Chief Political Correspondent at the TV station WJLA, Trump said he would love to see Kaepernick get another shot at the kneeling protest against what the athlete once described as the oppression of "black people and people of colour" in the United States.

    "If he deserves it, he should. If he has the playing ability, he started off great and then he didn’t end up very great in terms of as a player. He was terrific in his rookie year, I think he was very good in his second year and then something happened. So, his playing wasn’t up to snuff. The answer is – absolutely I would, as far as kneeling [during the US anthem] I would love to see him get another shot, but obviously he has to be able to play well. If he can’t play well, I think it would be very unfair", Trump told Thuman.

    The talk about Kaepernick's potential return to the NFL started following massive protests against racial discrimination in the United States, which were sparked by the death of African American George Floyd, who died at the hands of a white police officer. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said it was wrong not to listen to players who protested against racial injustice and urged teams to sign Kaepernick.

    The athlete showed an impressive performance in 2012, which gradually worsened over the years due to injuries. He hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016 when he started his kneeling protest against racial injustice and police brutality in the United States.

    "I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of colour. To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder", Kaepernick said commenting on his first protest.
    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Peace Of Mind (@peaceofmindcpt)

    In 2017, the quarterback terminated his contract with the San Francisco 49ers and became a free agent, however teams did not express an interest in him, which led to allegations that he was frozen out by the NFL over his protest and political opinion. That same year Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL accusing its officials of collusion to keep him out of the league. The NFL tried to dismiss the grievance, but failed to do it. Both sides later reached a confidential settlement.

    Kaepernick’s protest received a polarised reaction from the public, with opponents saying it showed disrespect for the country. President Trump urged the NFL to fire all players who take part in the action. "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when someone disrespects our flag to say, 'get that son of a b**ch off the field right now. Out. He's fired. He's fired", Trump said in 2017 during a speech in Alabama.

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, center, and national security adviser John Bolton, right, listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the Office of Government Hall, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Hanoi
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Pompeo Slipped Note to Bolton Saying Trump 'Full of S***' During North Korea Summit, Tell-All Claims

    In 2019, the president toned down his criticism of the player and said if he is in good shape NFL teams would sign him, but noted this should not be done as a PR move.

    "If he was good enough, they'd hire him. Why wouldn't he play if he was good enough? I think if he's good enough, I know the owners—I know [New England Patriots owner] Robert Kraft, I know so many of the owners—if he's good enough, they'd sign him. So I'd like to see it. Frankly, I'd love to see Kaepernick come in, if he's good enough. But I don't want to see him come in because somebody thinks it's a good PR move”, Trump said.

     

    Tags:
    San Francisco 49ers, George Floyd killing, NFL, Police brutality, racial discrimination, Donald Trump, Colin Kaepernick
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse