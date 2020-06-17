Anti-Racism Protest Against Police Brutality Takes Place in Atlanta - Video

The protesting against the excessive use of force by police and racial injustice in the US gathered in front of the Atlanta Police Department headquarters on Wednesday in a "die-in" demonstration to "reclaim space and demand accountability".
Participants plan to lie down on the footsteps of the building, symbolizing black lives taken by white police officers.
Black Lives Matter movement protests were again sparked after an African-American resident of Minneapolis, George Floyd, died in a chokehold while being restrained for 8 minutes and 46 seconds by a white police officer on 25 May, and have only intensified with the killing of African-American Rayshard Brooks, who was shot and killed by a white cop while in a drive-through line at a Wendy's restaurant in Atlanta on 12 June.
