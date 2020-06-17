See You in Court? Trump Reportedly Mulls Suing Niece Over Upcoming Book

Reports have emerge amid another book-related issue that resulted in a lawsuit - this involving former national security adviser John Bolton's to-be-published tome "The Room Where It Happened". A federal lawsuit against Bolton suggests that the book would reveal classified information.

US President Donald Trump is said to be weighing the possibility of a legal confrontation with niece Mary Trump who is set to publish a “harrowing and salacious” book about her uncle in late July, The Daily Beast reported.

Citing two people familiar with the situation, the outlet said that Trump may get his lawyers to "look into the Mary Trump matter" after he got to know about the book. Apparently annoyed with the potential contents, Trump allegedly mentioned that his niece signed a non-disclosure agreement some time ago after litigation on Fred Trump's estate.

An NDA could prohibit her from disclosing information on the litigation or relationship with Donald, Maryanne and Robert. However, the reported agreement did not prevent Mary Trump from scheduling the release of the book “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man" for 28 July. Posted on Amazon by publisher Simon & Schuster, it immediately soared in pre-sale orders.

"In the book, Mary Trump is not only expected to discuss difficult internal family dynamics and offer revelations about a younger Donald Trump; she is also expected to out herself as a primary source behind a Pulitzer-winning New York Times investigation into her uncle’s taxes", the report promised.

Expected revelations from inside the Trump family will be published only a month after the suggested release date of another potentially explosive read: former National Security Adviser John Bolton's "The Room Where It Happened". In it, Bolton - who was handpicked by Trump for the job - will reportedly elaborate on POTUS' "misconduct in the Oval office". Trump does not appear to the threat posed by this latest book of revelations either, slamming it as "criminal liability".

Not long after his comments, the US Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Bolton to block the autobiography's publication, arguing that it contains classified information - something that Bolton's representatives have denied.