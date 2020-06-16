Register
23:35 GMT16 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The US Congress building. (File)

    Congress Should Include Provision in 2021 NDAA to Ban Nuclear Test Funding – Advocacy Group

    © AFP 2020 / MLADEN ANTONOV
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105736/44/1057364471_0:118:3865:2293_1199x675_80_0_0_9db1560f07a37cd5b4d4e45031936058.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006161079635296-congress-should-include-provision-in-2021-ndaa-to-ban-nuclear-test-funding--advocacy-group/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Congress should include a provision in fiscal year 2021 National Defence Authorization Act (NDAA) to ban any funding for US nuclear testing, the Arms Control Association said.

    "As Congress now works on the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2021, members should include a provision that prohibits any funding for a US nuclear test," the Arms Control Association said on Tuesday.

    Last month, Trump administration officials raised the prospect of conducting the first US nuclear test in 28 years in an attempt to pressure Russia and China into negotiating a trilateral arms control deal, according to media reports.

    Senator Ed Markey introduced in early June the Preserving Leadership Against Nuclear Explosives Testing (PLANET) Act to prohibit restarting nuclear weapons testing by restricting funds for fiscal year 2021. In addition, lawmakers Steven Horsford and Dina Titus introduced companion legislation in the House of Representatives on 8 June.

    However, the Arms Control Association said the Senate Armed Services Committee approved in a party-line vote on 11 June an amendment to the fiscal year 2021 NDAA by Sen. Tom Cotton to authorize $10 million to execute a nuclear test if necessary.

    "Such a test could be conducted in a matter of a few months underground at the former Nevada Test Site outside of Las Vegas," it said.

    The Arms Control Association said a nuclear would in reality do nothing to rein in Russian and Chinese nuclear arsenals or improve the environment for negotiations, but would instead raise tensions and probably trigger an outbreak of nuclear testing by other nuclear actors, leading to an all-out global arms race in which everyone would come out a loser.

    In May, Chinese foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Beijing is concerned over reports that Washington is weighing up whether to conduct its first nuclear test since 1992, adding that China expects the United States to comply with its obligations under the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT).

    The CTBT was adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1996, but has not entered into force as several nations, including the United States, have not yet ratified the accord. All European countries, including Russia France and the United Kingdom, have ratified the treaty.

    Related:

    Russian Nuclear Physicists Propose Using Lasers to Search for Life in Our Solar System
    China Would Lose 95% of Ballistic, Cruise Capability If It Signed US Nuclear Pact, Research Shows
    Video: F-15E Becomes First Aircraft Compatible With US’ Nuclear Gravity Bomb - Sandia
    Senior Iranian Official Slams Europe for Failing to Stand Up to US Over Nuclear Deal
    China Adds Six Times More Nuclear Warheads Than India in a Year, Report Reveals
    US National Security Adviser O'Brien Compares China's COVID Response to Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster
    Tags:
    US Congress, nuclear test, testing, US, nuclear
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse