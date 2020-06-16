Video: NYPD Arrests Suspect in Assault of 92-Year-Old Woman in NYC

New York City Police Department (NYPD) announced that the suspect involved in shoving a 92-year-old woman to the ground has been taken into custody. The incident took place in Manhattan on Friday afternoon and was recorded on video.
The footage showed a man passing by an old lady, when he suddenly pushes her in the face with his left hand. The woman, who was walking with the help of her pushcart, falls to the ground, as the suspect, identified by local media as 31-year-old Rashid Brimmage, hardly bothers to look at the woman before leaving the frame.
UPDATE: The suspect involved in pushing the 92-year-old female in Manhattan has been APPREHENDED. https://t.co/GseUJRTJty— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 16, 2020
According to local media, the victim is a retired teacher who is now "afraid to go out". After the incident, she was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
"I thought it was a brick or something like that. Hit me on the right scalp, on the right side of my head, and of course I fell down on the street. There were a couple of young women there. They helped me up. They said, 'I'm going to call an ambulance", she said, cited by ABC 7.
The suspect was arrested and reportedly has been charged with assault. According to local media, he was previously taken into custody in February and March for randomly punching several people at pizza and donut shops.
All comments
Show new comments (0)