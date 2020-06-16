Black Lives Matter 'Single Most Powerful Party' in US, Immune to Criticism, Tucker Carlson Says

The movement has been gaining a lot of support against the backdrop of George Floyd’s killing, with politicians on both sides of the aisle appearing to bow to its demands.

Conservative American TV host Tucker Carlson has equated the Black Lives Matter movement with a political party, arguing that it has become more powerful than both the Democrats and the Republicans, citing recent poll numbers. According to the numbers, the movement enjoys more support in American society than any political group or politician and is second only to the US military.

Carlson went on to note that BLM is currently the "single most powerful" political force in the country and enjoys a privilege inaccessible to others – it can't be criticised without the person issuing the criticism suffering consequences.

"Imagine a world where you are punished for questioning the behaviour of the president or for insulting your local mayor. You probably can't imagine that because it's too bizarre. It is un-American but that is where we are right now. Black Lives Matter has changed the rules and here is the first new rule: No criticising Black Lives Matter", Tucker Carlson explained.

The Fox News host recalled how on numerous occasions professionals who have dared to question the BLM movement or even "mildly" criticise it have been removed from their positions amid accusations of racism (even when they stated outright that they are not racists).

Carlson brought up the case of a Vermont principal who lost their job for stating that the lives of both black people and the police matter, as well as a professor who lost his affiliation with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago for suggesting that BLM had "torpedoed itself" with its "defund the police" demands.

Tucker Carlson suggested that by preventing people from criticising the movement and denying protection to other groups of people, the BLM movement has "singlehandedly revised our moral framework". The host claimed that the movement denies fundamental rights to entire groups of people, such as the equal sanctity of life, by labelling the idea that all lives matter "hate speech", referring to cases of people being fired for speaking these views out loud.

The conservative host suggested that the BLM movement seeks to "remake the [US] and then to control it". He added that prominent politicians from both of America's main political parties are already "lining up to bow" to their demands, "smelling" the movement's "power" instead of standing up to it. Carlson warned that such an attitude will only lead to more violence on US streets and called on American political leaders to change their attitude towards BLM.

Black Lives Matter has received broad support following the killing of George Floyd – a Minneapolis resident, who died while being arrested by local police officers. The protests against police brutality and the alleged bias against African-Americans have rocked US cities, with the rallies sometimes turning violent. Attempts by local governments to quell the unrest have been met with sharp criticism from protesters and members of the movement, who insist that the demonstrations are peaceful in nature.