Phone Outage in US Affects Several Major Communication Companies

US major communication companies have suffered outages Monday, as users reported dead signals from several regions across the country, according to DownDetector. Among the affected carriers are T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T, with fault reports coming from Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago and several other metropolitan areas in the US.
T-Mobile's president of technology, Neville Ray, confirmed the outages in his Twitter, saying that the company's engineers are working to resolve the "voice and data issue" that affected T-Mobile customers across the country.
Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly.— Neville (@NevilleRay) June 15, 2020
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)