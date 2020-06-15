Register
15:31 GMT15 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event devoted to the reopening of the U.S. economy during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., June 11, 2020

    Trump Says He Has Done More for Black People as President Than Biden Did in a Lifetime

    © REUTERS / Bastiaan Slabbers
    US
    Get short URL
    326
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107962/13/1079621330_0:234:3074:1962_1200x675_80_0_0_c6602317e6f5f8158a2698a0ad25e1c1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006151079621317-trump-says-he-has-done-more-for-black-people-as-president-than-biden-did-in-a-lifetime/

    With an election looming, the candidates’ rhetoric could give some insight into what their talking points will look like during the TV debates. Donald Trump appears willing to encroach on Joe Biden’s most revered legacy: his record with the black community.

    US President Trump has claimed that he has done more for black people than his rival in the presidential election, Joe Biden.

    “I’ve done more in less than 4 years than Biden’s done in more than 40 years, including for Black America,” Trump tweeted on Monday.

    “Biden has been a part of every failed decision for decades. Bad Trade Deals, Endless Wars, you name it, he has shown a complete lack of leadership.”

    Trump boasted this month that he and his administration had done more for African Americans than “any president since Abraham Lincoln.”

    Among his biggest actions to benefit the black community, Trump lists the criminal justice reform, unemployment rates, his project to create “opportunity zones” in distressed areas through business incentives, and his approval of funding for historically black colleges.

    Trump did notoriously poorly among black people in 2016, winning just 8 percent of their votes. Little has changed since then, with a fresh NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll showing that 88 percent of the black community would vote for Joe Biden compared with 9 percent for Trump.

    His key re-election pitch to black voters was the record-low unemployment rate among that portion of the population, but it took a hit after the coronavirus pandemic decimated the economy.

    Trump’s ratings dipped in the past month over his administration’s handling of the crisis and the George Floyd protests. Black people have disproportionately higher hospitalisation and death rates from COVID-19, something the Trump administration has acknowledged but partly blamed on their health. Critics suggest that his environmental and housing policies may have played a role too.

    Joe Biden, in turn, has positioned himself as a champion of civil rights and repeatedly praised his record with African Americans, ranting recently that black voters who choose Trump over him “ain’t Black”.

    Biden does have a history of advocating civil rights and racial equality in Congress, although his critics have highlighted his work with pro-segregation senators in the 1970s and especially the 1994 federal crime bill he spearheaded, which criminal justice experts said led to an overall decrease in crime but also to the mass incarceration of black people.

    Tags:
    election, United States, Joe Biden, African Americans, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Global Wind Day: Get You Dose of Lulz Watching Politicians Trying to Deal With Strong Gusts
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse