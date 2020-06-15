Register
10:54 GMT15 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Ivanka Trump listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a conference call with banks on efforts to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, at the White House, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Washington

    Ivanka Trump Reportedly Pushed to Rename 'First Lady's Office' Amid Power Struggle with FLOTUS

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    3 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107889/05/1078890534_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_7dd8d493aa2b0de4ecaa531263bad722.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006151079618180-ivanka-trump-reportedly-pushed-to-rename-first-ladys-office-amid-power-struggle-with-flotus/

    The relationship between First Lady Melania Trump and the US President’s daughter Ivanka has been an intriguing subject in recent years, as both woman hold powerful positions in the White House, with the dynamics between the duo giving rise to numerous speculations.

    The US President’s daughter Ivanka Trump reportedly sought to rename the First Lady's office of the White House to "First Family office," but the move was blocked by Melania Trump, according to excerpts from a new book, "Art of her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump" by Mary Jordan, published in The Washington Post.

    The new book, claimed to be based on interviews with over 100 people in five countries, is touted by the author as presenting an “unprecedented” portrait of the First Lady and glimpses behind the scenes of life at the White House, including the alleged rivalry between the President’s spouse and his daughter.

    According to the 286-page book, penned by the Washington Post reporter and set to come out on 16 June, Donald Trump had not expected to triumph over rival Hillary Clinton in the presidential election of 2016, even making plans to travel to one of his resorts in Scotland in the wake of the vote, to dodge the sight of Clinton "basking in her success.”

    US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump dance during the Freedom Ball at the Washington DC Convention Center following Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017
    © AFP 2020 / JIM WATSON
    US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump dance during the Freedom Ball at the Washington DC Convention Center following Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017

    However, after his success, the new incumbent of the White House was quick to move from his penthouse in Trump Tower in New York City to the White House.

    Based on interviews with a number of people close to the Trumps, the author of the book writes that Melania Trump was reluctant to embrace her new role, staying behind for the first six months of Trump's presidency in New York, with their son, Barron.

    The book claims that the First Lady was not only motivated by a desire to allow her son remain in New York with his friends until the end of the school term, but sought to renegotiate her prenuptial agreement with Donald Trump.

    In the absence of the FLOTUS, Ivanka Trump, the president's eldest daughter, was reportedly eager to assert her influence.

    Ivanka Trump departs Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on her way to South America
    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    Ivanka Trump departs Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on her way to South America

    As part of that bid, claims the book, the President’s senior advisor sought to take over office space in the East Wing of the White House, reserved for the First Lady.

    The First Daughter even reportedly sought to rename the office through which the First Lady conducts her public duties to the "First Family Office," but the move was blocked by Melania Trump.

    "With Melania away, Ivanka used the private theater, with its plush red seats, and enjoyed other White House perks. Some said she treated the private residence as if it were her own home… Melania did not like it. When she and Barron finally moved in, she put an end to the “revolving door” by enforcing firm boundaries,” says the author of the book.

    Ivanka Trump has since remained in the West Wing of the White House, continuing to hold the title of adviser in the administration.

    White House spokesman Judd Deere was quick to dismiss the claims made in the book.

    "This is totally false. The media is once again running untrue information from anonymous sources and not once did anyone fact check this with the White House or Ivanka Trump," he was quoted by Business Insider as saying.

    In April, a spokesperson for Simon and Schuster, the book's publisher, told the Associated Press that while working for The Washington Post Mary Jordan had interviewed Melania Trump but that "the White House declined her request to speak with her for the book or to respond to written questions."

    Earlier, as experts from the new book became public, it was slammed as nothing but “fiction” by a spokeswoman for Melania Trump.

    “Yet another book about Mrs. Trump with false information and sources… This book belongs in the fiction genre,'' said Stephanie Grisham in a statement.

    Related:

    Ivanka Trump Reportedly Lobbied by Bank Execs Concerned Over Trump’s COVID-19 Aid Package Rollout
    Ivanka Trump Slams ‘Cancel Culture’ After Being No-Platformed at Kansas University
    ‘Learning Guitar, Re-reading Odyssey’: Ivanka Trump Describes Coping with Coronavirus Shutdown
    Ivanka Trump Branded ‘Princess Nepotista’ as She Goes Around Federal Self-Isolation Order
    Tags:
    White House, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Buddy the dog peers from a vehicle before the start of a movie at a drive-in cinema in Snagov, Romania, Monday, 1 June 2020. Romania further loosened the measures imposed during a nationwide lockdown in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 infections, with museums, open air restaurants, cinemas and beaches opening to the public on Monday.
    The Perfect Bond Between Humans and Dogs
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse