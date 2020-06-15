Ivanka Trump Reportedly Pushed to Rename 'First Lady's Office' Amid Power Struggle with FLOTUS

The relationship between First Lady Melania Trump and the US President’s daughter Ivanka has been an intriguing subject in recent years, as both woman hold powerful positions in the White House, with the dynamics between the duo giving rise to numerous speculations.

The US President’s daughter Ivanka Trump reportedly sought to rename the First Lady's office of the White House to "First Family office," but the move was blocked by Melania Trump, according to excerpts from a new book, "Art of her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump" by Mary Jordan, published in The Washington Post.

The new book, claimed to be based on interviews with over 100 people in five countries, is touted by the author as presenting an “unprecedented” portrait of the First Lady and glimpses behind the scenes of life at the White House, including the alleged rivalry between the President’s spouse and his daughter.

According to the 286-page book, penned by the Washington Post reporter and set to come out on 16 June, Donald Trump had not expected to triumph over rival Hillary Clinton in the presidential election of 2016, even making plans to travel to one of his resorts in Scotland in the wake of the vote, to dodge the sight of Clinton "basking in her success.”

© AFP 2020 / JIM WATSON US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump dance during the Freedom Ball at the Washington DC Convention Center following Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017

However, after his success, the new incumbent of the White House was quick to move from his penthouse in Trump Tower in New York City to the White House.

Based on interviews with a number of people close to the Trumps, the author of the book writes that Melania Trump was reluctant to embrace her new role, staying behind for the first six months of Trump's presidency in New York, with their son, Barron.

The book claims that the First Lady was not only motivated by a desire to allow her son remain in New York with his friends until the end of the school term, but sought to renegotiate her prenuptial agreement with Donald Trump.

In the absence of the FLOTUS, Ivanka Trump, the president's eldest daughter, was reportedly eager to assert her influence.

© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE Ivanka Trump departs Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on her way to South America

As part of that bid, claims the book, the President’s senior advisor sought to take over office space in the East Wing of the White House, reserved for the First Lady.

The First Daughter even reportedly sought to rename the office through which the First Lady conducts her public duties to the "First Family Office," but the move was blocked by Melania Trump.

"With Melania away, Ivanka used the private theater, with its plush red seats, and enjoyed other White House perks. Some said she treated the private residence as if it were her own home… Melania did not like it. When she and Barron finally moved in, she put an end to the “revolving door” by enforcing firm boundaries,” says the author of the book.

Ivanka Trump has since remained in the West Wing of the White House, continuing to hold the title of adviser in the administration.

White House spokesman Judd Deere was quick to dismiss the claims made in the book.

"This is totally false. The media is once again running untrue information from anonymous sources and not once did anyone fact check this with the White House or Ivanka Trump," he was quoted by Business Insider as saying.

In April, a spokesperson for Simon and Schuster, the book's publisher, told the Associated Press that while working for The Washington Post Mary Jordan had interviewed Melania Trump but that "the White House declined her request to speak with her for the book or to respond to written questions."

Earlier, as experts from the new book became public, it was slammed as nothing but “fiction” by a spokeswoman for Melania Trump.

“Yet another book about Mrs. Trump with false information and sources… This book belongs in the fiction genre,'' said Stephanie Grisham in a statement.