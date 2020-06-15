Thousands of New Yorkers Protest in Brooklyn As Cuomo Slams Reopening Violations - Videos

Thousands of protesters took to the courtyard of the Brooklyn Museum on Sunday in support of the black transgender community, despite Сuomo's tweeting the same day about numerous violations of coronavirus-induced rules.
We have received 25,000 complaints of reopening violations.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 14, 2020
Bars or restaurants that violate the law can lose their liquor license.
People with open containers in the street can be fined.
Police & protesters not wearing masks can be fined.
Local gov't must enforce the law.
At the same time, Cuomo said violations, including "parties in the street", are being registered predominantly in Manhattan and the Hamptons, while Brooklyn was missing on the list.
Brooklyn today, #BlackLivesMatter— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) June 14, 2020
ht@marquestracy pic.twitter.com/zSWSKoWK51
Today’s #BlackTransLivesMatter protest in Brooklyn.— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 14, 2020
🎥 @MarquesTracy pic.twitter.com/NQ5DDRbRoz
Looking at the scale of Sunday's rally, New Yorkers took to criticize NYC authorities, namely Mayor de Blasio, for allowing the "Black Trans Live Matter" demonstrations and depriving them of essential daily services, like barbershops, or playgrounds for little children.
NY leadership is a Joke. you cannot Have a small business or a bar or a Barber to give you a haircut, Small kids cannot go into parks to play, while #BlackTransLiveMatter is happening in Brooklyn.— Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) June 14, 2020
Shame on you Bill de Blasio
Shame on you Andrew Cuomo pic.twitter.com/pf3u0ZIvBy
"Didn’t you hear? The virus only exists when people are at the beach, apparently it has a mind of its own and has chosen not to affect the people at protests", another user tweeted, pointing to the beach-goers who were criticised by the authorities a month ago despite most of them making an effort to maintain a safe distance.
On Friday, Cuomo said that the state had the lowest rate of coronavirus transmissions in the country. However, New York remains the state hardest hit by the virus, with the most deaths from COVID-19 registered, the Johns Hopkins University count shows.
