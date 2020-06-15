Atlanta Police Searching for Suspect Who Set Fire to Wendy's Where Black Man Was Shot by Police

Protests erupted near the restaurant after 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks, who initiated an altercation with police trying to arrest him, was fatally shot by an officer on Friday night.

A $10,000 reward is offered by the Atlanta Police Department for any information concerning the suspect who set a Wendy's restaurant on fire on Saturday night.

Pictures attached to the APD's Twitter post shows the suspect dressed in all black and wearing a face covering.

@StopCrimeATL is offering a $10,000 reward for information on the individuals responsible for starting a fire that led to the destruction of a Wendy’s restaurant at 125 University Avenue. Call 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submit information online at https://t.co/aS17unWjQi. pic.twitter.com/GsVaka56xT — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) June 14, 2020

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, police arrived at the Wendy's cafe drive-through after a call about a man, later identified as Brooks, who was asleep in his car obstructing traffic. He failed a sobriety test and resisted his arrest, the police says. He then grabbed the officer's Taser and pointed it at him before being shot.

Following Brooks' death, protesters gathered outside the Wendy's restaurant on Saturday, when someone set the building on fire. Video footage from the scene shows the entire building engulfed in flames. Reports also say that protesters obstructed the fire engines from reaching the restaurant.

Fire at Wendy's on University Ave in southwest Atlanta raging. A night to remember in Atlanta: Rayshard Brooks shot by an officer, the chief of Atlanta police resigned, and protesters stormed the interstate. Now, fire. #AtlantaShooting #AtlantaProtest pic.twitter.com/Fgjq7jhDiZ — Ric Garni (@RICGARNI) June 14, 2020

I had to get this footage cause the media will make it seem like we burned this shit down #AtlantaProtest pic.twitter.com/mGi8kAYqUw — Fola 🇳🇬👑✊🏿 (@ImKingFola) June 14, 2020

On Sunday afternoon, protesters also gathered outside the APD headquarters, chanting, "Police the police", footage from the scene shows.

Right now: Large group gathering at @Atlanta_Police headquarters on Pryor @FOX5Atlanta



So far: I’ve heard chants such as “police the police.” Demonstrators have taken a moment of silence and it appears they plan to keep marching around HQ. pic.twitter.com/vF1oF5ZGEc — Alex Whittler (@AlexWhittler) June 14, 2020

Atlanta police have arrested at least 36 people in operations to quell the unrest.

In the wake of the events, the officer involved was sacked, while APD Chief Erika Shields resigned from her post, with Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms commenting that she doesn't believe "this was a justified use of deadly force".