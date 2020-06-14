Wendy’s in Atlanta Where Rayshard Brooks Was Killed Set on Fire

Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was shot by police officers was set on fire, according to reports on social media.
Fire at Wendy's on University Ave in southwest Atlanta raging. A night to remember in Atlanta: Rayshard Brooks shot by an officer, the chief of Atlanta police resigned, and protesters stormed the interstate. Now, fire. #AtlantaShooting #AtlantaProtest pic.twitter.com/Fgjq7jhDiZ— Ric Garni (@RICGARNI) June 14, 2020
Local fire department units said that they are "standing by until they can safely get to the fire" at the restaurant, located at 125 University Ave.
🚨 #Atlanta Fire units are standing by until they can safely get to the fire burning at Wendy’s (125 University Ave). Restaurant is fully involved and adjacent to a gas station. No reports of anyone inside the location. #AFRD— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) June 14, 2020
Brooks, 27, died in hospital after he was shot in his back by a police officer during arrest on Friday night as he tried to flee. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, he was found asleep and intoxicated in his car while in a drive-thru line at a local Wendy's, obstructing the customer traffic. After failing a sobriety test, he allegedly started an altercation with the two officers, then grabbed a Taser from one of them and ran away. Public domain video footage of the incident did not capture the shooting, but recorded the sound of three gunshots, presumably fired by the officer who chased him.
#RayshardBrooks fatally shot outside #Wendys on University Avenue in Southwest #Atlanta.#DelroyRS pic.twitter.com/Eqm4RUg5CW— Delroy RS (@DelroyRS) June 13, 2020
