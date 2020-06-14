Party Like It's Not Yet 2016: Top 4 Trump Birthday Celebrations Before He Became US President

One of the festivities involved a birthday cake that featured a depiction of Trump dressed as Superman "with a money sign on his chest".

US President Donald Trump managed to gain quite a reputation for his trademark flair and style long before he was elected as the American head of state.

And today, as he celebrates his 74th birthday, Sputnik recalls some of his more memorable birthday parties from Trump's pre-presidential years.

1988

The celebration of Trump's 42nd birthday took place at one of his casino-hotels in Atlantic City, with the WaPo noting that the festivities "were to be kicked off with a 15-foot spaceship zooming from the stage to hover amid smoke and flashing lasers above the birthday boy and his wife".

Other highlights of the event included a telegram from President Reagan and video birthday cards from Liza Minnelli, Billy Crystal, Dennis Miller and Joe Piscopo.

1990

Trump's 44th birthday party was marked by a rather peculiar incident, when Village Voice reporter Wayne Barrett attempted to sneak into the event despite being blacklisted.

According to Buzzfeed, Barrett tried climbing a stairwell that led to a balcony connected to the ballroom where the festivities were taking place, but quickly found himself handcuffed and arrested on a charge of defiant trespass.

However, Timothy O'Brien, Barrett's research assistant for his 1991 book "Trump: The Deals and the Downfall", managed to gain entry to the party that featured Trump receiving televised birthday messages from Dolly Parton and Elton John, as well as the appearance of Robin Leach, the host of "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," who stepped out of a giant replica of the Trump Shuttle.

1993

Two years ago, AOL News showcased an invitation for Trump's "Renaissance Man" themed party celebrating his 47th birthday, that was reportedly uncovered by one inquisitive Reddit user.

​The invitation featured a depiction of "a svelte Trump decked out with a sword, throne and what appears to be his ex-wife, Marla Maples, at his feet", and described the event as "the birthday celebration of the ages starring Renaissance man Donald J. Trump", mentioning live jousting, dancing and "splendid surprises" at the Crystal Ballroom.

1996

According to the Observer, Trump's 60th birthday celebration at Trump Tower was "nothing short of excess".

A violin trio and a pianist were playing at the door while attendants in white gloves treated guests to champagne and strawberries, and for the finale, a birthday cake was wheeled on stage, featuring the image of Trump himself, dressed as Superman "with a money sign on his chest, standing among all the buildings he owns".

Trump also reportedly wanted his then-wife Marla Maples to sing his favorite song, “Wind Beneath My Wings,” but she apparently declined.