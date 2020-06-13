Hillary Clinton Reveals the Second 'Most Consequential Decision' of Her Life

Discussing the prospects of a woman being elected as the US head of state, Hillary suggested that the lady who would get picked by Joe Biden for Vice President might end up proving herself "on a big enough stage to be able to start with a much greater base of support for her being a potential President".

Former First Lady of the United States and ex-presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton has offered new insights into certain aspects of her life during an interview with The Telegraph.

According to the media outlet, while Hillary previously described marrying Bill Clinton and taking on his name as "the most consequential decision" of her life, choosing to remain in the marriage after he admitted having an affair with Monica Lewinsky "was undoubtedly the second".

"I thought about boiling him in oil! So sure – of course I thought of divorce", she said. "But it was an affirmative decision to stay; it wasn’t a default decision… Even though I know people have always criticised me and had questions about that decision, I have never doubted it. Never. I made it very thoughtfully and carefully – and I have lived with it ever since".

Hillary also recalled "all these women saying, 'How could she [have stuck by him]?'", and mentioned her team often hearing the following sentiment during her run-up to the presidential bid: In the run-up to her presidential bid, her team would hear the same sentiment: "I can’t support her because she didn’t do what I would have done", which the media outlet said was "echoed time and time again" and was often followed by "But if Bill Clinton ever ran again, I’d vote for him".

The ex-FLOTUS also broached the subject of whether the United States is ready for a female head of state, noting that "since [Democratic candidate] Joe Biden has committed to picking a woman for Vice President, perhaps the woman he picks will have proven herself on a big enough stage to be able to start with a much greater base of support for her being a potential President".

"So it could be in 2024; I’ve got my fingers crossed", she mused. "But it is a contradiction, which is why you can’t get your head around it".