Donald Trump Delivers Graduation Speech at West Point - Video

US President Donald Trump has delivered a graduation speech to US Military Academy cadets at West Point.
Cadets were invited to the academy for the mandatory ceremony, under coronavirus restrictions, after they left the academy in March.
Students had a 14-day quarantine ahead of the ceremony, and the event took place with social-distancing restrictions in place.
The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 2,048,986 reported as having contracted the virus, including 114,669 fatalities and 547,386 recoveries, according to Baltimore, Maryland's Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from national and local authorities, the media and other sources.
