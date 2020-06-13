Register
10:03 GMT13 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion with members of the faith community, law enforcement and small business at Gateway Church Dallas Campus in Dallas, Texas, U.S., June 11, 2020.

    Trump to Address West Point Graduates As Rift Between White House and Pentagon Reportedly Widens

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Black Lives Matter Protests Sweep Across Globe Following Death of George Floyd (64)
    121
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107959/89/1079598960_0:0:2595:1460_1200x675_80_0_0_2b937664a912a5fdf9f62ee93ce76496.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006131079600756--trump-to-address-west-point-graduates-as-rift-between-white-house-and-pentagon-reportedly-widens/

    Donald Trump’s annual commencement address to graduating cadets at West Point Academy comes as a growing number of military figures in the US have condemned the president for politicising the armed forces amid the George Floyd protests, and his threat to use federal troops to quell the violence.

    US President Donald Trump is set to address the new graduating class of the Military Academy at West Point on Saturday, ABC News reports.

    After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 1,110 cadets to follow in the footsteps of other educational institutions and switch to online studies in March, the graduating class is now to be brought back to the upstate New York campus.

    US Army cadets make their way through campus at the United States Military Academy in West Point. (File)
    © AFP 2020 / DON EMMERT
    US Army cadets make their way through campus at the United States Military Academy in West Point. (File)

    In April Donald Trump announced that he would address the graduates in person.

    After a succession of COVID-19 quarantine weeks and testing, the graduates were recalled, with the pentagon officials cited as saying some 1.5 percent have tested positive for the respiratory virus.

    There has not been any information regarding the contents of Trump’s planned speech.

    “Saturday’s graduation is about these incredible cadets and their amazing accomplishments, and as the commander-in-chief, President Trump wants to celebrate that and thank them for their service to our country,” White House spokesman Judd Deere was cited as saying.

    Open Letter

    Earlier, in an open letter published this week on Medium, more than 500 West Point graduates from some six decades signed an open letter to the Class of 2020.

    The West Point alumni issued a warning to the newly-minted graduates to steer clear of partisan politics.

    "Sadly, the government has threatened to use the Army in which you serve as a weapon against fellow Americans engaging in these legitimate protests… Politicisation of the Armed Forces puts at risk the bond of trust between the American military and American society," reads the letter.

    ‘Fracture’ in Civil-Military Relations

    Tensions have spiked between the White House and the military amid the ongoing protests against police brutality and racism that have swept the US.

    As violence spilled into the streets of many American cities in the wake of the death in police custody of George Floyd, Donald Trump threatened to call out active duty troops to deal with the protests.

    On 1 June, Trump said he would mobilise “all federal resources, civilian and military”, to quell the demonstrations, urging state governors to deploy the National Guard in great numbers to “dominate the streets”, according to Pentagon officials cited by The Washington Post and CBS News.

    It was subsequently claimed that Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley strongly advised Trump against the move.

    The US President had also said he was mulling invoking the Insurrection Act to quell the nationwide protests.

    However, on 3 June Mark Esper announced he did not support using the legislation, saying "we are not in one of those situations now."

    Mark Esper's predecessor, former Defense Secretary James Mattis, also attacked Trump last week, referring to him as "the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people—does not even pretend to try" in a statement titled, "In union there is strength".

    President Donald Trump left, waves to the crowd as he is introduced by Defense Secretary James Mattis, right, aboard the nuclear aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford for it's commissioning at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Va., Saturday, July 22, 2017
    © AP Photo / Steve Helber
    President Donald Trump left, waves to the crowd as he is introduced by Defense Secretary James Mattis, right, aboard the nuclear aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford for it's commissioning at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Va., Saturday, July 22, 2017

    In another run-in between Trump and the army top brass, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, apologised for his appearance alongside the President in the now infamous photo op in front of St. John's Church on 1 June.

    Milley had accompanied President Donald Trump to the site after the area was forcefully cleared of reportedly non-violent protesters.

    "I should not have been there… My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics. ... It was a mistake that I have learned from,” said Milley in a prerecorded video commencement address to National Defense University released on 11 June.
    Defense Secretary Mark Esper, left, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley, right, during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Monday, March 2, 2020. (
    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    Defense Secretary Mark Esper, left, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley, right, during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Monday, March 2, 2020. (

    When asked about Esper and Milley in a Fox News interview aired on 12 June, Donald Trump was quoted as saying:

    "If that's the way they feel, I think that's fine… I have good relationships with the military… Now we have the greatest military we've ever had."
    Topic:
    Black Lives Matter Protests Sweep Across Globe Following Death of George Floyd (64)

    Related:

    Military Would ‘Escort’ Trump from White House if He Refuses to Cede Power in Election Loss - Biden
    Trump Reportedly Sought to Deploy 10,000 Troops to Quell Protests in Wake of Death of George Floyd
    Top US General Says He Was Wrong to Walk With Trump For Photo Op During Protests
    ‘Blowback’: Pentagon Leaders Question Trump’s National Guard Use, But War-Readiness to Blame
    US House Reportedly Negotiating With Esper, Milley to Testify on Trump Use of Military to Quell Riot
    Tags:
    James Mattis, Mark Milley, Mark Esper, Military Academy at West Point, West Point, George Floyd killing, George Floyd, US Pentagon, Pentagon, Pentagon, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman wears a face shield as she wades in the ocean off South Beach on June 10, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida.
    This Week in Pictures: 6 -12 June
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse