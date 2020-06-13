US Justice Department Says to Release Previously Redacted Portions of Mueller Report

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Justice Department said it would release previously redacted portions of the Robert Mueller investigation into alleged ties between US President Donald Trump and Russia.

In a document released late on Friday, the department said it is reviewing parts of the report that had been kept out of the previously released version and will publish a less-redacted version next Friday.

The move comes after a year-long court battle, with suits from the Electronic Privacy Information Center and the Buzzfeed publication.

The department had previously argued that the large sections of blacked-out sections were linked to an ongoing court case of Roger Stone, who was on trial for lying to the House Intelligence Committee and obstructing an investigation.

Stone, a close confidant of Trump during the 2016 election campaign, has since been found guilty and sentenced to more than three years in prison.

The document, however, said that some portions will remain censored if they are deemed to interfere with someone’s privacy or another ongoing investigation.

Mueller’s investigation into possible ties between Trump and Russian operatives to influence the 2016 election cast a cloud over Trump’s presidency and was the fervent focus of the press for nearly two years. The investigation concluded in April 2019 and found that Trump did not knowingly conspire with Russia and was not implicated in obstruction of justice.