Sheriff's Deputy Shot Dead in Mississippi, Suspect on the Loose - Reports

Police are searching for a suspect who killed a Simpson County sheriff's deputy in Mississippi on Friday afternoon, according to media reports.
🚨 WANTED: ARMED AND DANGEROUS-Steven Joaquin Blackwell of 149 Mangum Road, Magee, MS for fatally shooting a Simpson County Deputy this evening. Search is underway. Contact your local authorities with information. pic.twitter.com/7qjJgsc53V— Hinds County Sheriff's Office (@CountyHinds) June 12, 2020
The man has been identified as Steven Joaquin Blackwell, 22, who is considered "armed and dangerous".
A Blue Alert has been issued for Steven Joaquin Blackwell 22 Y/O Black Male 5 feet 8 inches tall wanted in connection with an officer involved shooting in Simpson County. The subject is Armed and Dangerous. Do not approach this subject. Call 911 immediately!!!! pic.twitter.com/AFyGg0HwL4— MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) June 12, 2020
The suspect had been reportedly taken to the mental health facility because his family was worried about his mental health, but there has not been any information about why he was taken into custody so far.
The wounded deputy was taken to a local hospital where he later died. His identity remains unknown.
