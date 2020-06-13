Trump Lashes Out at Seattle Mayor for Calling Capitol Hill Takeover 'Summer of Love'

The Seattle Police Department's East Precinct was abandoned on Monday to give way to protesters, who erected barricades in the surrounding six-block area and established the so-called "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone", referred to as "CHAZ".

President Donald Trump slammed Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, who described the city takeover as a "summer of love", calling on her to take action.

Seattle Mayor says, about the anarchists takeover of her city, “it is a Summer of Love”. These Liberal Dems don’t have a clue. The terrorists burn and pillage our cities, and they think it is just wonderful, even the death. Must end this Seattle takeover now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2020

​In an interview on CNN on Thursday, Chris Cuomo asked Durkan about how long the so-called "autonomous zone" established by protesters on Capitol Hill could remain. "I don't know", she replied. "We could have the summer of love."

CUOMO: “How long do you think Seattle in those few blocks looks like this?”



DURKAN: “I don't know. We could have the summer of love.”pic.twitter.com/rv2YbiLDYL — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 12, 2020

Earlier in the day, Trump called for more toughness from Seatlle authorities, adding that "if they don't straighten that situation out, we're going to straighten it out". Trump has repeatedly accused Washington state Governor Jay Inslee and Seattle Mayor Durkan of surrendering the city to the protesters and threatened to take action.

Meanwhile, the situation in the "CHAZ" has been tense lately, as some officers tried to enter the police station in the so-called "Cops Free Zone", according to footage shared online.

Tensions are high in the CHAZ after some officers came in to enter the East Precinct. Some in the crowd wanted to make sure nothing happened to the officers. Others wanted to prevent the officers from entering the zone. Arguments are breaking out amongst the crowd. pic.twitter.com/uKYLrUEycl — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 11, 2020

​Police have also reported about citizens and businesses being asked to pay a fee to operate in the "CHAZ", while other residents said "armed guards" asked to see their IDs to enter their homes in the area, according to Fox News.

Contrary to the president, for Mayor Durkan, establishing the "autonomous zone" was an act of "patriotism" and a "desire to build a better world", she tweeted on Friday, adding that Trump was "wrong again".