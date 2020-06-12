Register
20:24 GMT12 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit Saint John Paul II National Shrine, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Washington

    Till Death Do Us Part: Melania Trump Reportedly Held Off White House Move to Renegotiate Prenup

    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107954/65/1079546514_0:183:3072:1911_1200x675_80_0_0_6f2d2cb431ca67e773e8c994ca9e65d5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006121079598020-till-death-do-us-part-melania-trump-reportedly-held-off-white-house-move-to-renegotiate-prenup/

    A new book to be released next week by a Washington Post reporter claims that first lady Melania Trump delayed her move from New York City to the White House back in 2017 because she was renegotiating her prenuptial agreement with US President Donald Trump.

    In her book titled “The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump,” author Mary Jordan claims that Melania held off moving into the White House because she was actually amending her “financial agreement with [Donald] Trump.”

    It’s worth noting that reports at the time indicated that the first lady was staying in New York City because she didn’t want to uproot her 10-year-old son Barron during the middle of the school year. 

    The book is based on more than 100 interviews with sources close to both Donald and Melania Trump, including former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and the first lady’s Slovenian schoolmates, according to the Washington Post. 

    Melania allegedly wanted to renegotiate the prenuptial agreement after learning news of her husband’s alleged sexual infidelity and relationship with adult film star Stormy Daniels from reports that flooded the internet and television during the 2016 US presidential election season. Jordan writes, citing three people close to Melania, that the negotiations were complete by mid-2018.

    In her book, Jordan also argues that Melania is more like her husband than people realize and that there is little evidence to back up claims that Melania can speak four or five languages fluently, claiming that the first lady can only speak English and Slovene fluently.

    “Photographers and others who have worked with her over the years — including native speakers of Italian, French, and German — told me that they never heard her use more than a few words of those languages,” Jordan writes.

    However, in a statement Friday, the East Wing rejected the claims made in Jordan’s book.

    "Yet another book about Mrs. Trump with false information and sources. This book belongs in the fiction genre," said Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's chief of staff, although she did not specifically refer to any of the claims in the book.

    Related:

    Melania Trump Calls Boris Johnson's Girlfriend, Conveys Wishes for 'Speedy Recovery' from COVID-19
    New Speculations About Melania and Donald Marriage Emerge Amid First Lady's Awkward Smile Attempt
    Melania Trump Receives Early Congratulations as She Marks 50th Birthday on Sunday
    Too Hot For Fifty: Melania Trump Gathers Congratulations on Twitter as She Celebrates Birthday
    From Fashion Model to the First Lady of the United States: Melania Trump Turns 50
    Tags:
    White House, Melania Trump, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman wears a face shield as she wades in the ocean off South Beach on June 10, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida.
    This Week in Pictures: 6 -12 June
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse