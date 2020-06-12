Register
19:12 GMT12 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Workers move body of deceased person at University Hospital during outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Newark

    Spike in COVID-19 Cases in Some US States Still Part of ‘First Wave,’ Experts Warn

    © REUTERS / Mike Segar
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107936/82/1079368249_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_a95fc860c86bcc113b363d477800df2f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006121079597509-spike-in-covid-19-cases-in-some-us-states-still-part-of-first-wave-experts-warn/

    The surge in COVID-19 cases seen in about half a dozen US states is not the beginning of a “second wave” of the disease, but rather is still part of the first wave, scientists and infectious disease specialists recently told CNBC.

    According to Ian Lipkin, a professor of epidemiology and director of the Center for Infection and Immunity at Columbia University, a second wave can only take place once a virus has disappeared and then returned or if a new variant of the virus appears. 

    “The recent increase in cases does not reflect either,” Lipkin noted.

    Even though New York state, for instance, which became the US epicenter of the disease in March, is experiencing a decline in COVID-19 cases, other states like Texas, Florida and Arizona are currently experiencing surges in case numbers. John Hopkins University data shows that around 20,000 new COVID-19 cases are being confirmed in the US every day.

    Although many states did experience a “first-wave plateau,” many of them haven’t experienced “a clear decline for many weeks,” Nicholas Reich, a professor of biostatistics and epidemiology at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, pointed out.

    Arizona’s Department of Health reported 1,412 new cases on Thursday; the number of cases in the state has almost doubled since Memorial Day on May 25. In Texas, COVID-19 cases have surged by around 32% since Memorial Day, according to state data. 

    Former US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Thursday that states like Arizona and Texas “never really got rid of the first wave.”

    “They weren’t really that hard hit relative to other states during February [and] March. They had some infection, they had persistent infection. Now we are starting to see it go up as they reopen.”

    Marc Lipsitch, a professor of epidemiology at the Harvard School of Public Health, also told CNBC that it’s difficult to chalk up a rise in cases to a singular event, such as a protest, for instance.

    “Transmissions occur, probably extra ones on a holiday like Memorial Day, which lead to cases and hospitalizations. All the activities we engage in affect that and thus affect whether say a particular transmission (John infected Sally) on Memorial Day or at a protest or wherever leads to Sally not infecting anyone else,” he said.

    According to Lipkin, new COVID-19 cases can be expected to appear until there is a treatment or vaccine for the disease. 

    “Until we have a vaccine to prevent infection or drugs that can safely and efficiently mitigate disease, it is critical that we protect ourselves and our communities through physical distancing and the use of masks,” Lipkin noted.

    Currently, there are at least 136 COVID-19 vaccines that are being researched and developed around the world, according to the World Health Organization. At least 10 of those drugs are undergoing clinical trials.

    On Thursday, Beijing also reported the first new COVID-19 case in the country’s capital in nearly two months.

    Related:

    Major Airlines Take UK Government to Court to Scrap New Coronavirus Quarantine Rules
    Triple Punch to COVID: Russian Scientists Developing New Tests, Drugs & Vaccines Against Coronavirus
    Some Russians Imprisoned in US Tested for Coronavirus, Results Negative, Envoy Says
    Formula 1 Cancels Japan, Singapore, Azerbaijan Grands Prix Amid Coronavirus - Press Office
    Prince Harry Reveals What He Thinks Might Be Origin of Coronavirus
    Tags:
    US, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman wears a face shield as she wades in the ocean off South Beach on June 10, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida.
    This Week in Pictures: 6 -12 June
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse