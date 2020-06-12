Register
17:17 GMT12 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A protester walks past Confederate statues without their heads and covered in grafitti, in this still picture obtained from social media video dated June 10, 2020 in Portsmouth, Virginia

    US Man in Coma After Toppled Confederate Statue Lands on Him – Report

    © REUTERS / TWITTER @USSOLOASSN
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107959/66/1079596644_0:0:1200:676_1200x675_80_0_0_ec61454a75ee2c6cd570e3f4eaaabc64.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006121079596615-us-man-put-in-coma-after-toppled-confederate-monument-crash-on-him-report/

    Monuments honoring Confederate leaders have been increasingly targeted during ongoing protests across the United States. Sometimes, they have been removed by demonstrators themselves, and not always in accordance with safety requirements.

    Chris Green, a 45-year-old from Portsmouth, who suffered serious injuries from a falling Confederate statue during Wednesday protests in Virginia was placed in a coma, the Daily Mail reported citing his wife’s comments.

    Tonieh Brisbane-Green said that her husband of 13 years flatlined two times on the way to hospital and doctors “were surprised” that he “even made it” due to the extent of his injuries.

    “I just feel like I’m in a dream right now. Like, I just need to be pinched to wake up and everything will go back to normal”, Tonieh said.

    Green was struck as demonstrators gathered around the monument in Olde Towne Portsmouth on Wednesday. The protesters, led by Black Lives Matter 757 organisers, started to dismantle four Confederate statues with the help of hammers and other equipment, footage of the incident has shown. According to 13 News Now, the crowd’s “celebratory mood” was short-lived after one of the statues suddenly landed on Green.

    The man’s wife noted that she was not aware of the exact details of the episode but was told that her husband was not facing the statue when it fell on him. 

    “And then I heard it was hard for the ambulance to even get to him because of the crowds”, Tonied said, arguing that she supported the ongoing protests but only in a “peaceful manner”.

    “There was no need to do all of that especially while there were so many people around that statue knowing that somebody’s going to get hurt”, the woman told the media.

    The Virginian-Pilot reported on Thursday that the father-of-two was in a stable condition following his life-threatening injuries. The demonstration’s organisers have now set up a GoFundMe page to help Green’s family.

    The Virginia State Police will now conduct an investigation into the details surrounding the incident, after a subsequent request was filed by Portsmouth Police Department.

    A statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill stands near the Victoria Tower of the Houses of Parliament, as a British Union flag flies from a pole atop the tower, in London on December 8, 2016.
    © AFP 2020 / JUSTIN TALLIS
    UK PM Says It's 'Shameful' That Churchill Monument is at Risk of Attack by Protesters
    Confederate statues and other monuments allegedly glorifying racism, slavery and imperialism have been targeted in the United States and parts of Europe amid ongoing riots over the death of African-American man George Floyd in police custody on 25 May.

    The public hearing in relation to the moving of the Confederate monument in question was reportedly scheduled for 28 July, following permission from the Virginia General Assembly. However, according to reports, when the statues were taken down on Wednesday, the police who were present at the scene did not step in to stop protesters from dismantling the monument.

    Tags:
    Confederate, protests, George Floyd killing, George Floyd, Portsmouth, Virginia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman wears a face shield as she wades in the ocean off South Beach on June 10, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida.
    This Week in Pictures: 6 -12 June
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse