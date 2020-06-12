Donald Trump to Accept Republican Presidential Nomination in Jacksonville, Florida, RNC Says

President Donald Trump will accept the Republican presidential nomination in Jacksonville, Florida, the Republican National Committee (RNC) announced on Thursday.
We are thrilled to hold @realDonaldTrump's acceptance of the Republican nomination in the great city of Jacksonville!— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 12, 2020
Not only is Florida his home state, it is crucial to victory.
We look forward to bringing this great celebration and economic boon to the Sunshine State!
Trump and Republican officials had disagreements with North Carolina's Democratic Governor Roy Cooper and had to search for a new place for the RNC convention, after Cooper said he could not provide Republicans with a full-scale event due to coronavirus-induced concerns.
...millions of dollars, and jobs, for the State. Because of @NC_Governor, we are now forced to seek another State to host the 2020 Republican National Convention.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020
Some events will still take place in Charlotte, but the most large-scale will be hosted in Trump's home state.
The convention is scheduled to start on 24 August.
