Police Take Down California Shooter, Multiple Officers Injured

Police have caught the suspect of the recent shootings in Paso Robles, California, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff announced on late Thursday.
He was taken down by police but wounded several police officers who responded to the shooting in Templeton, south of Paso Robles.
#PRactiveshooter Update 6/11/20 at 3:53 PM: We are still on scene and have set up a perimeter where the shots fired report came from. Suspect not in custody at this time. Stay away from area of Ramada Dr. and Valpi Ysabel Rd. 101 FWY has not been closed, some off ramps have been.— SLO County Sheriff (@SLOSheriff) June 11, 2020
@CAgovernor @GavinNewsom FYI we have had four law enforcement officers shot by a lone gunman active shooter in the last 36 hours. Suspect now down. These fine LEOs ran into danger to serve and protect people they don’t know. I am grateful for our professional LEOs.— dandow (@dandow) June 11, 2020
The man was identified as 26-year-old Mason Lira. His father told The Associated Press that his son suffered mental illnesses and often thought he was a "special agent" or a "soldier" in a war zone. He added that Lira had no bias against police and thinks that the attack on the police station was a suicide attempt.
All comments
Show new comments (0)