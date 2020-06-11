Man Brings Explosive Devices to Long Island Hospital, Police Says

A man tried to bring self-made explosive devices into Stony Brook University Hospital, Suffolk County Police said at a briefing on Thursday.
The man, later identified as 33-year-old Robert Roden, was caught in the emergency department by university officers and brought into custody at around 9 pm on Tuesday after a suspicious package was found inside his backpack, and the county's bomb squad and canine unit were called to the scene.
Police say 33-year-old Robert Roden of Mastic Beach brought three explosive devices into Stony Brook University Hospital Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/bNDeULml3u— Kristin Thorne (@KristinThorne) June 11, 2020
Roden was charged with weapons possession, possession of a controlled substance, and criminal contempt after local authorities, including the FBI and ATF, searched his home and found multiple explosive devices there.
