Some Russians Imprisoned in US Tested for Coronavirus, Results Negative, Envoy Says

"Some of the prisoners already tested for coronavirus. Fortunately, results are negative", Antonov said.
Russia continues to urge the United States to release the most vulnerable group of imprisoned Russian citizens whose health and life are threatened during the novel coronavirus pandemic, Antonov added.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova have both urged the United States to release imprisoned Russian citizens amid the novel coronavirus crisis.
As of 10 June, US Federal Bureau of Prisons reported of 2,134 federal inmates and 190 staff have contracted the novel coronavirus nationwide and 80 have died.
