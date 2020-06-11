Online Petition Demands Tearing Down Famous Uncle Sam Billboard Over 'Racist, Offensive Statements'

The billboard was put up nearly 50 years ago by a farmer named Alfred Hamilton, who used it to publish short, sometimes sarcastic, messages to promote his conservative political views.

An online petition demanding to tear down a famous Uncle Sam billboard in Washington state recently emerged online and has already gathered over 77,000 signatures as of the time of this article's publication. The petition argues that the billboard has often been used to post "racist and offensive statements", which, as the author argues, gives a "hateful impression" of the nearby city of Chehalis to everyone driving past the Uncle Sam sign.

Petition calls Uncle Sam sign near Chehalis ‘racist,’ wants it taken down https://t.co/ciLcgwGFn4 pic.twitter.com/6KYGCIKVJb — Q13 FOX Seattle (@Q13FOX) June 10, 2020

Uncle Sam Road Sign. WASHINGTON STATE pic.twitter.com/D8g6aHbm — Douglas (@SeattleSports64) January 31, 2013

Despite gaining a significant amount of supporters in the wake of the ongoing countrywide protests against police brutality and racism, some of the city's residents have stood up for the billboard and argued in an interview with the channel Q13 FOX of Seattle that the sign should be left alone.

"It’s a matter of free speech. People don’t like it, get your own billboard", nearby resident Lou Desmond said. Another local, Don Theus, added to that: "As long as I can remember, that sign has been there. So, I don’t pay no attention to it because I don’t have to read it".

The billboard, featuring an image of Uncle Sam, was installed in the 1970s by a local farmer named Alfred Hamilton, who has regularly been posting short, often sarcastic messages on it, promoting his conservative political views. Hamilton has touched on a variety of issues with his messages, such as opposing big government, social welfare programmes, minimum wage increases, abortion, and homosexuality.

I love that weird Uncle Sam sign.https://t.co/QRvJgPs56v pic.twitter.com/7DFSeqLXq9 — sporkbot 【𖤐Big Demon Energy𖤐】 (@sporkbot) February 16, 2019

Just realized the infamous Chehalis Uncle Sam sign was Twitter before the fact. (and before facts.) pic.twitter.com/ccpNCPHDR0 — William Kennedy (@ratzkywatzky) December 31, 2016

Despite numerous attempts by local residents and the government to remove the billboard, and even to burn it down, Hamilton kept it intact and continued to post messages until he died in 2004. His heirs have continued his work since then.