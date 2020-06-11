Coachella Music Festival Cancelled for 2020 Over Risk of COVID-19 Second Wave

"The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the Stagecoach Country Music Festival, are hereby cancelled for the calendar year 2020 ... This Order is issued based on concerns of a fall resurgence of COVID-19 both within the County of Riverside and worldwide", an order by the county's health officer, issued on Wednesday, read.
Both festivals were originally scheduled for April but had to be postponed until October. Separate reports indicate Coachella will take place in Spring 2021.
According to the data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University, there are over 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States, with the death toll of at least 112,924 people.
Coachella is a music festival in the city of Indio, California, located in the Colorado Desert that started back in 1999. It traditionally hosts live shows by artists from various genres, as well as modern art installations and sculptures.
