Coachella, Lollapalooza 2020 Cancelled Over Coronavirus Concerns

The Coachella music festival, scheduled to take place in October 2020, has been officially cancelled due to fears of spreading COVID-19, according to the news release by Riverside County Public Health on Wednesday. The local country music festival, Stagecoach, was also cancelled.
"I am concerned as indications grow that COVID-19 could worsen in the fall", said the county's health officer Dr Cameron Kaiser. "In addition, events like Coachella and Stagecoach would fall under Governor Newsom's Stage 4, which he has previously stated would require treatments or a vaccine to enter. Given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward."
Netizens rushed to Twitter to share their feeling on the news. Most were upset they will miss their favourite celebrities that were supposed to perform at Coachella this October, including Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine, and Lady Gaga.
"Coachella 2020 has been cancelled entirely"— ri³⁵ (@bbhyoonri) June 10, 2020
WE ALREADY KNOW NO NEED TO RUB THAT ONTO OUR FACE. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/P0XZD3kps5
Coachella is completely cancelled for this year I’m sad I never get to see grayson with his long hair in it😔— Ela (@GRAYSONSPEEGO) June 10, 2020
Coachella is cancelled which means people won’t have to pay a ton of money to see Frank Ocean play his 14 minutes worth of good music— Tre (@ChanningTretum) June 10, 2020
Many users cracked jokes suggesting it was not something to get so upset over, while others said it was no surprise given the coronavirus pandemic.
coachella got cancelled? it's gonna be such a hard time for white tiktok girls and influencers... stay strong— ☾ alex (@saddadalex) June 10, 2020
seeing people post about coachella being cancelled— Arab Beyer 🇵🇸 (@yourmainarab) June 10, 2020
pic.twitter.com/EAPBteXvV9
why are people shocked at coachella getting cancelled this year? u were still planning to go during a global pandemic?— MINH (@theofficialminh) June 10, 2020
Guys. #coachella is cancelled from Corona Virus, I know people have different opinions on it, (some say it isn't really that bad ECT.) But it isn't going to go away just because we want it to. They are probably just canceling it to follow guidelines the government has enforced. pic.twitter.com/3j2p8B0Hjx— Anna marll (@AnnaMarll) June 10, 2020
In addition, the Lollapalooza music festival, scheduled for 30 July to 2 August in Chicago, will instead be presented as a virtual event.
