US Stock Futures Fall As States Continue With Reopening

US stock futures dropped in overnight trading on Wednesday, according to CNBC News.
Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost about 120 points, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 futures slid 0.4 and 0.2 percent, respectively.
Futures dipped following consistent losses on the stock market. The Dow fell about 280 points, and the S&P 500 was 0.5 percent lower on Wednesday. At the same time, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.7 percent to mark its first-ever close of 10,020.35.
For 2020, the Nasdaq has climbed nearly 10 percent, while the S&P 500 has lost 1.2 percent, and the Dow has slid 5.4 percent.
