Register
01:30 GMT11 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Cristy Hickson of Baltimore, with her children Jaylan Ott, 7, and Jayden Everly, 8 months, look at signs hanging on a police fence at 16th and H Street, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, near the White House in Washington, after days of protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

    ‘My City Covered in Feelings’: DC Protest Art Reflects Experiences of Those Fighting for Justice

    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    US
    Get short URL
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107957/14/1079571409_0:147:3072:1875_1200x675_80_0_0_13820f75a2ba77b8c6a8a495b7e10836.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006111079580316-my-city-covered-in-feelings-dc-protest-art-reflects-experiences-of-those-fighting-for-justice/

    Graffiti art on popular Washington, DC, landmarks and a fence that was erected outside the White House on US President Donald Trump’s orders to keep protesters away has become symbols of the fight against police brutality, artist and activist Billie Krishawn told Radio Sputnik’s Political Misfits Tuesday.

    ‘Quite Beautiful’

    On May 30, following a night of militant protests, buildings and walls across DC were covered with graffiti, especially on the plywood many businesses put over their storefronts after looting was seen in Minneapolis protests. Some featured the words “Fight the Power” with a painting of a black woman, while others included the phrases “Black Lives Matter” and “Am I Next?” 

    “When I went out that first morning, Sunday, May 31, just to document what it looked like after the protest, I was in awe to see my city covered in graffiti, covered in feelings, covered in paint. It was quite beautiful to see that reflection that reflects back to me on White House property,” Krishawn told hosts Bob Schlehuber and Jamarl Thomas.

    However, that same day, crews began cleaning up the streets where the protest had taken place and covering up the graffiti with fresh, white paint.

    “The evolution of it is insane … I was also able to bear witness to the erasure of all that happened … I went out and took photos of the aftermath of the White House, as I usually do, and I was met with a lot of white paint, a lot of blackouts, just a general whitewash of everything that had been occurring over the past few days, as well as the Black Lives Matter art that [DC] Mayor [Muriel] Bowser had commissioned,” Krishawn explained, also noting that it was painful to see the erasure of the artwork.

    “That art has been a reflection of what we’ve experienced. It has been proof and evidence that we were there on those streets fighting,” Krishawn pointed out.

    ​The White House Fence

    In a June 5 news release, the US Secret service announced the “closure of the areas in and around the White House complex” and the erection of an 8-foot-tall fence around the White House to keep protesters  at least 600 feet away from the presidential mansion.

    “These closures are in an effort to maintain the necessary security measures surrounding the White House complex, while also allowing for peaceful demonstration. Security fencing has been erected and the areas are clearly marked,” the release added.

    ​However, it wasn’t long before the 8-foot-tall fence was adorned with so much art, it would have been difficult to erase it all. Posters, flowers, paintings and photos honoring black people whose lives have been lost due to racial injustice and police brutality decorated the wall until the massive fence was completely covered in artwork.

    “And then a few days later … flash forward to when people from all over America came to protest with us, Saturday [June 6] and Sunday [June 7] that wall began to get built [with artwork],” Krishawn noted.

    ​Workers started removing the fencing around the White House complex on Wednesday, although Secret Service officials have said that other barriers will remain in place ahead of the protests scheduled in the city this weekend.

    Last Friday, Bowser also authorized the painting of the words “Black Lives Matter” in bright-yellow, 50-foot letters on 16th Street right in front of Lafayette Square, where tear gas was used to clear protesters away so that US President Donald Trump could have a photo op at the historic St. John’s Church on June 1. Bowser also renamed the area Black Lives Matter Plaza, but the local Black Lives Matter chapter later added “= Defund the Police” to the road after, reflecting the movement’s sharpening political demands.

    Related:

    Demonstrators Rally in Amsterdam in Solidarity With George Floyd Protests - Video
    Trevor Noah Mocks Democrats for Wearing Kente Cloth to Pay Homage to George Floyd
    BBC Draws Accusations of Racism for Using Photo of NY Jets Player in Piece About George Floyd
    CrossFit CEO Resigns After Public Pressure Over George Floyd, COVID-19 Related Tweets
    Conservative Party Councillors Accused of Racism for Questioning George Floyd Protests
    Tags:
    art, protester, White House, George Floyd
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse