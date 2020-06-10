Amazon Puts One-Year Moratorium on Police Use of Facial Recognition Technology

Amazon announced on Wednesday it has banned using Rekognition by police for at least one year.
“We've advocated that governments should put in place stronger regulations to govern the ethical use of facial recognition technology, and in recent days, Congress appears ready to take on this challenge", Amazon said in a statement. "We hope this one-year moratorium might give Congress enough time to implement appropriate rules, and we stand ready to help if requested."
On Monday, another tech giant, IBM, said it was quitting facial recognition software, with CEO Arvind Krishna appealing to US lawmakers, "We believe now is the time to begin a national dialogue on whether and how facial recognition technology should be employed by domestic law enforcement agencies".
The announcements come as President Donald Trump is set to present police reform measures to address the current protests over the death of black man George Floyd following police custody.
Meanwhile, police reform measures have been implemented or are being developed in several US states. They include banning chokeholds by police, transparency concerning police officers with a record of abuse, and punishing false race-based 911 reports.
Amazon said earlier that Rekognition can identify a person's emotions, detecting happiness, sadness, and even fear. Such software has been criticised after research suggested it had problems with racial and gender bias.
All comments
Show new comments (0)