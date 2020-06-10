Trump to Renew Rallies Starting in Oklahoma Next Week

"We are going to start our rallies back up", Trump said at the White House on Wednesday. "The first one... will be in Oklahoma - in Tulsa, Oklahoma."
Trump said he would then hold rallies in Florida, Arizona, and North Carolina. Trump also said the Republican National Convention will be relocated from North Carolina and an announcement on the new venue will be announced shortly. The previous Republican National Convention, in 2016, took place in Cleveland, Ohio.
The 2020 Republican National Convention, scheduled for 24-27 August, will see the political party officially announce its nominees for president and vice president for the upcoming 2020 presidential election.
Earlier in the month, former-US Vice President Joe Biden became the Democratic nominee, securing 1,993 delegates, with 1,991 delegates needed to be formally named the presidential nominee.
