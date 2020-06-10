Over a Quarter of Americans See Trump as Man of Faith, Poll Shows After Scandalous Church Photo-Op

The president recently drew heavy criticism over walking for a photo-op near St. John’s Episcopal Church, which was preceded by the brutal dispersal of George Floyd protesters from the adjacent Lafayette Square. POTUS claims to have been unaware of the measures being taken.

Only 27% of Americans see President Donald Trump as a man of faith, while 55% are confident that he is not one, the most recent Politico-Morning Consult poll indicates after questioning nearly 2,000 people.

Ideological conservatives and Republicans are the only two groups that largely believe the president is a truly religious person, with 55% and 60%, respectively, holding such a view. 40% of evangelicals also think the president's faith is genuine.

Unlike them, only around 33% of Christians are ready to call Trump a man of faith, while the number drops to 23% among Catholic responders.

Another poll, conducted by the Public Religion Research Institute and published on 4 June, shows that POTUS has seen major drops in support among major religious groups in the US over the last two months.

Trump's popularity has declined by about 10% among white evangelical protestants and white mainline protestants to 62% and 51% respectively, falling from a spike in support that he had received among those two groups in March.

The support of white Catholics has plunged from 60% in March to 37% in May and is the biggest loss in support among religious groups for Trump. The attitude towards the POTUS among non-white protestants and the religiously unaffiliated has remained mostly unchanged over the last few months, resting at levels of 40% and 34% respectively.

The drop in support for the president among religious groups comes amid the backdrop of Trump's controversial decision to take part in a photo-op near the St. John’s Episcopal Church holding a Bible in his hand. The photo session was preceded by the police and National Guard's brutal dispersal of George Floyd protesters from the nearby Lafayette Square, apparently done in order to allow the president safe passage to the church. Trump himself said he was unaware of the measures taken to clear his path.