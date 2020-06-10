Register
19:25 GMT10 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Decatur PD had body cam footage it showed at the press conference today. The chief said the store owner - who called them to report a robbery - was reaching for a gun when he was punched.

    Videos: US Cops Assault, Arrest Store Owner Who Reported Robbery

    Twitter/Josh Moon
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107957/83/1079578325_56:0:1307:704_1200x675_80_0_0_6bd463430d8ecba13b977d947c763c19.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006101079578267-videos-us-cops-assault-arrest-store-owner-who-reported-robbery-/

    An Alabama police department is at the center of a national controversy regarding possible misconduct after a now-viral video of a burglary response call appeared to refute issued statements and showed three officers assaulting a store owner who reported a robbery.

    The Decatur Police Department (DPD) on Monday held a news conference to address a March 15 event which resulted in the baffling assault and arrest of Kevin Penn - a liquor store owner who ended up with his jaw wired shut after contacting officers to report a robbery.

    Authorities also released brief body camera footage from the scene, which begins with officers approaching Penn and telling him to put down his weapon. Though he protests, citing his Second Amendment rights, he removes the magazine from his handgun and declares he is going to file a complaint against them.

    Penn is then seen placing the magazine from his handgun on the counter, seconds before two male officers grab and tackle him, with one officer punching Penn in the face. A female officer also piles on Penn soon after.

    Surveillance footage obtained from the store and shared by local news outlet AL.com provided a clearer view of the assault, which left Penn with a broken jaw and multiple missing teeth.

    Carl Cole, the store owner’s attorney, told AL.com that in addition to being arrested for obstructing a police investigation of a robbery, his client had his jaw wired shut and underwent several weeks of treatment.

    Josh Moon of the Alabama Political Reporter republished the relevant portion of the surveillance video and called into question DPD Chief Nate Allen’s Monday claim that Penn was reaching for a gun.
    Penn has maintained that officers were aware that he was armed, as he detailed in the emergency call that he was holding the burglary suspect at gunpoint. Allen claims officers mistook Penn for the robber.

    Despite department claims of transparency, it remains unclear why only one officer’s body camera video was released to the public, despite three being present at the scene.

    A complaint has been filed against the officers, and the internal investigation, which began in March, remains ongoing. One unnamed officer has been placed on desk duty

    When asked about his officers’ conduct at the scene, Allen remarked to the outlet that he “would much rather have a punch than an officer-involved shooting.”

    The emergence of the DPD’s previously withheld footage comes alongside protesters’ nationwide calls to defund police forces and redirect the funds to social services in their respective localities.

    At the same time, many have rejected the protesters’ demands - including US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden, who fully rejected the dismantling, and also the defunding, of the forces.

    “I support conditioning federal aid to police based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency and honorableness," Biden said on Monday. He has since doubled down on his statement, and on Wednesday he proposed $300 million in additional funding for US police departments.

    Related:

    Graphic Videos: Two US Cops Fired Over ‘Excessive’ Force Against Students in Stun Gun Incident
    ‘Go The F**k Home’: US Cops Manhandle, Force Journalists to Stop Covering Protests - Video
    Videos: US Cops Placed on ‘Administrative Duties’ Following Assault of Aussie Journalists
    Video: Probe Launched After US Cop Filmed Kneeling on Black Man's Neck
    Videos: US Cops Spotted Slashing Tires Belonging to Protesters, Journalists, Medics
    Tags:
    assault, Alabama, Alabama, body camera, misconduct, police, Donald Trump, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse