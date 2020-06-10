Register
19:25 GMT10 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    BDSM

    'Make It A Little Kinky': New York City Publishes Coronavirus Sex Tips

    © CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107002/95/1070029572_0:95:1200:770_1200x675_80_0_0_677c8ffff4458903ebe0f3f13e2542d9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006101079578142-make-it-a-little-kinky-new-york-city-publishes-hilarious-coronavirus-sex-tips/

    New Yorkers are advised they’re their very own safest sexual partner, and “masturbation will not spread COVID-19”, especially if they wash their hands and sex toys with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after sex.

    New York City’s Health Authority has published extensive guidelines outlining a number of “harm reduction strategies” for preventing the risk of spreading COVID-19 during sexual intercourse.

    Noting the virus spreads through particles in saliva, mucus or breath, even from people who do not have symptoms, the document states there’s still “a lot to learn about COVID-19 and sex”.

    “The virus has been found in the semen and feces (poop) [clarification in original] of people with COVID-19. We do not know if COVID-19 can be spread through vaginal or anal sex. We know that other coronaviruses do not easily spread through sex. This means sex is not likely a common way that COVID-19 spreads,” the guide begins.

    ​“You should limit close contact — including sex — with anyone outside your household. If you do have sex with others outside of your household, have as few partners as possible and pick partners you trust. Talk about COVID-19 risk factors, just as you would discuss PrEP, condoms, and other safer sex topics. Ask them about COVID-19 before you hook up. o Do they have symptoms or have they had symptoms in the last 14 days? Most people with COVID-19 have symptoms, but asymptomatic spread is possible. Fever, cough, sore throat, and shortness of breath are symptoms to ask about. Note that asking about symptoms is not a perfect way to know whether someone has COVID-19. Have they been diagnosed with COVID-19 using a nasal swab or saliva test? People who have recovered from COVID-19 at least 10 days from the day their symptoms started and who have not had fever for at least three days are likely no longer infectious,” the guide continues.

    Orgies are, suffice to say, off the cards for New Yorkers for the foreseeable future. After all, as the document states, “if two is company then three (or more) is definitely a crowd”, and large gatherings of any type aren’t safe during lockdown, with close contact with multiple people to be strenuously avoided. Yankees who simply can’t help themselves are advised to limit the size of their “guest list”, “keep it intimate”, “pick larger, more open, and well-ventilated spaces”, “wear a face covering, avoid kissing, and do not touch your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands” and bring an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

    “Take care during sex. Kissing can easily pass the virus. Avoid kissing anyone who is not part of your small circle of close contacts. Rimming (mouth on anus) might spread the virus. Virus in feces may enter your mouth and could lead to infection. Wear a face covering or mask. Maybe it’s your thing, maybe it’s not, but during COVID-19 wearing a face covering that covers your nose and mouth is a good way to add a layer of protection during sex. Heavy breathing and panting can spread the virus further, and if you or your partner have COVID-19 and don’t know it, a mask can help stop that spread,” the document continues.

    ​Alternatively, “sexy Zoom parties” by definition remove any and all risk of transmission in a group-play scenario - although they’ll probably be much less fun. However, it’s not all doom and gloom - the closing portion of the guide outlines a number of inventive ways to keep things steamy face-to-face without running the risk of contracting coronavirus.

    “Make it a little kinky. Be creative with sexual positions and physical barriers, like walls, that allow sexual contact while preventing close face to face contact. Masturbate together. Use physical distance and face coverings to reduce the risk. Condoms and dental dams can reduce contact with saliva, semen or feces during oral or anal sex. Washing up before and after sex is more important than ever. Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Wash sex toys with soap and warm water. Disinfect keyboards and touch screens that you share with others,” the document concludes.

    Related:

    US Officially Fell Into Recession in February Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Economic Bureau Says
    Caracas Receives Testing Kits From Iran to 'Strengthen Venezuela in Its Fight Against Coronavirus'
    Coronavirus Crisis Thickens: UK Employment Outlook Worst in Nearly 30 Years
    Brazilian Government Reportedly Has 48 Hours to Resume Releasing Coronavirus Info
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse