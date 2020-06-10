Floyd, Police Officer Chauvin 'Bumped Heads' While Working at Nightclub, Ex-Coworker Says

"They bumped heads. It has a lot to do with Derek being extremely aggressive within the club with some of the patrons, which was an issue", Pinney told CBS News.
Pinney repeatedly said he believes Chauvin knew who Floyd was during his arrest and while pressing on his neck for at least eight minutes, which lead to the arrestee dying from asphyxiation.
Asked how well Chauvin knew Floyd, Pinney said, "I would say pretty well".
Maya Santamaria, the owner of the nightclub that was torched during riots following Floyd’s death, said Chauvin had a history of conflict with patrons but did not want him removed because he was one of the better officers at the local police precinct.
Floyd’s death caused protests against police brutality throughout the United States as well as the world. However, many protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of vandalism, arson and looting.
