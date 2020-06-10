Pompeo Calls Sacked Inspector General Linick 'Bad Actor', Says He Should Have Been Fired Earlier

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described the former inspector general for the Department of State, Steve Linick, as a "bad actor" and argued that he shouldn't have been allowed to keep his post for as long as he did.
Pompeo's remarks were preceded by a report by The Daily Caller which said that the Department of State is mulling legal action against Linick on two accounts of alleged misconduct. Citing two obtained letters, the media outlet said that the department has alleged that Linick violated the terms of his administrative leave and the chain of command.
