US Reopens Consulate in Greenland to Boost Partnerships with Arctic Allies

"Our presence in Nuuk will enhance the prosperity we share with our friends in Denmark and Greenland, as we work together with other Arctic allies and partners to ensure the stability and sustainability of development in the region", Pompeo said. "We thank our many partners in Denmark and Greenland for helping us realise this important step forward toward bolstering our cooperation".
A senior State Department official announced in April that the United States would reopen its consulate in Greenland after a hiatus of almost 70 years and provide $12 million in aid to the world’s largest island in the world belonging to Denmark.
Last year, US President Donald Trump announced that he was interested in buying Greenland and cancelled a visit to Denmark after the country's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called his idea "absurd".
