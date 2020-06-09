US State of Georgia Launches Probe Into 'Unacceptable' Voting Issues

“The voting situation today in certain precincts in Fulton and Dekalb counties is unacceptable", Raffebnsperger said. "My office has opened an investigation to determine what these counties need to do to resolve these issues before November’s election".
Some voters in Georgia waited for hours to cast a ballot, Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. State officials said, as quoted in the news outlet, many of the delays happened as poll workers were not familiar with the new voting machines.
Oon 9 June, primaries were held in some 5 states including Georgia, Nevada, South Carolina, North Dakota, and West Virginia.
Earlier in the month, former-US Vice President Joe Biden became the Democratic nominee securing 1,993 delegates, with 1,991 delegates needed to be formally named the presidential nominee.
Folks, tonight we secured the 1,991 delegates needed to win the Democratic nomination. I'm going to spend every day fighting to earn your vote so that, together, we can win the battle for the soul of this nation. https://t.co/sl3wFGabpg— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 6, 2020
The primaries continue across the country despite the ongoing health crisis and the recent violent protests in American cities.
All comments
Show new comments (0)