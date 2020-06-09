Register
19:17 GMT09 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Newly released body camera footage offers additional insight into the in-custody death of Texas resident Javier Ambler, who was involved in a 22-minute police chase over a minor traffic violation.

    ‘Sir, I Can’t Breathe’: New Video Details In-Custody Death of US Man, Sheriff Urged to Resign

    Screenshot/KVUE
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107956/96/1079569651_0:32:1748:1016_1200x675_80_0_0_126cdb1ca14f2e28ed66ee98be0bea31.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006091079569851-sir-i-cant-breathe-new-video-details-in-custody-death-of-us-man-sheriff-urged-to-resign/

    Newly released police body camera footage has provided additional insight into the March 2019 in-custody death of Texas man Javier Ambler and prompted calls on Tuesday for the resignation of Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody over his alleged failure to cooperate in an ongoing investigation.

    The incident at the center of the controversy between local government and law enforcement officials took place on March 28, 2019, when J.J. Johnson, a deputy with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, decided to stop Ambler because he failed to turn off his high beams for the benefit of oncoming traffic. As Ambler did not pull his vehicle over, Johnson initiated a 22-minute car chase.

    At the time, Johnson was driving along with a crew from A&E’s police reality show “Live PD,” who filmed as the chase saw the two vehicles transit highways and nearby neighborhoods. The crew was captured on newly released bodycam footage recording the unfolding scenes as Ambler told responding officers that he couldn’t breathe and later as he lay dying.

    Documents obtained by local news outlets Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV revealed that after Ambler crashed his vehicle and was ordered to exit, Johnson deployed his department-issued stun gun on Ambler after he reportedly appeared to turn toward his car door. Ambler was hit by electrical prongs three more times during the arrest, even after he told officers he suffered from congenital heart failure and that he couldn’t breathe.

    The released bodycam footage starts moments before a backup Williamson County deputy deploys his stun gun a fatal, fourth time.

    “Sir, sir, I have congestive … I have congestive heart failure … I have congestive heart failure,” Ambler is heard saying as officers go between demanding he comply with orders and threatening him with the stun gun. “Sir … sir, I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe.” 

    Video shows that Ambler continues to repeatedly tell officers on several occasions that he can’t breathe in between their constant orders that he stop resisting and lay on his stomach. “I’m not resisting … please … please,” were the last words uttered by Ambler. 

    Seconds after the stun gun is deployed, Ambler’s body goes limp; however, several moments pass before officers are heard recognizing that Ambler has no pulse. In fact, at one point an officer is heard talking to Ambler, urging him to “wake up.”

    The video cuts off as officers are seen trying to do chest compressions on Ambler.

    According to a report filed to the Texas attorney general’s office that was viewed by the Statesman, Ambler’s death was ruled a homicide, which could have been “justifiable.” The report noted an autopsy showed that Ambler died of congestive heart failure and hypertensive cardiovascular disease associated with morbid obesity “in combination with forcible restraint.” 

    An internal affairs investigation into the incident at the time determined that the responding deputies at the scene did nothing wrong, and that they had not violated any of the agency’s use-of-force or pursuit policies.

    Police officers with the Austin Police Department (APD) were on the scene; however, they only arrived after the chase came to a close. At present, no officers associated with the department are under investigation.

    Now, months after the incident occurred, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the events in conjunction with the APD’s special investigations unit, since the chase ended in Austin, Texas.

    Margaret Moore, the Travis County district attorney, told reporters on Monday that the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office had “stonewalled” the investigation into the death investigation by not allowing the release of footage filmed by the “Live PD” crew. 

    The footage itself has not been aired by the reality show, and the sheriff’s office has claimed it has not been contacted by the district attorney’s office.

    Since the release of the footage, two Williamson County commissioners have called for Chody to resign, with Commissioner Terry Cook saying the “last three-and-a-half years of [Chody] at the helm are unacceptable.” 

    The Ambler case has also shed additional light on the ongoing dispute between the sheriff’s office and county commissioners over the agency’s continued relationship with “Live PD” after commissioners ended their contracts with the show. The Statesman reported that the film crew extended its work with the sheriff’s office after Chody signed his own contract with the show.

    Ambler's pleas echo those similarly made by black Minnesota resident George Floyd, who was killed after a white police officer refused to remove his knee from Floyd's neck. Floyd had repeatedly yelled out that he was unable to breathe. All four officers involved in the Minnesota case have been arrested and charged.

    Related:

    T-Bone of Contention: Texas Grocery Cashier Attacked by Customer Over Meat Buying Limit
    Soldier From Texas Army Base Found Shot Dead, Car Burned
    Crenshaw and Cruz Double-Team O’Rourke for Calling Reopening of Texas ‘Dangerous, Dumb & Weak’
    Texas Governor Sends Over 1,500 Officers to Major Cities Amid George Floyd Protests
    Tags:
    Traffic Stop, Death, police, Texas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Fence Fixation
    Fence Fixation
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse